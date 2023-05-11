Everton could be about to land much-needed investment in their attempts to wrap up the Bramley-Moore Docks build, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Premier League strugglers have been in talks to secure a cash injection for some time, but nothing has yet been finalised.

Everton latest news - Bramley-Moore Docks

As per a report by BBC Sport, Everton are continuing talks with potential investors amid financial concerns surrounding the new stadium build.

It's claimed Everton have engaged in talks with both MSP Sports Capital and 777 Partners, yet any concrete deal is still believed to be some way off.

It comes just months after owner Farhad Moshiri told Everton supporters at a Q&A the club wasn't for sale, but they were seeking investment from outside sources.

A turbulent time for the Merseyside outfit, not just in the boardroom, but on the pitch too, as Everton are currently staring down the barrel of a first relegation to the second tier this millennium.

Frank Lampard was sacked from his role as manager earlier in the year, with Sean Dyche ushered in to help try and avoid the drop.

The financial implications of suffering relegation to the Championship could be detrimental to Everton, not least because of their ongoing stadium build at Bramley-Moore Docks, making the added investment even more important to the Toffees.

What has Paul Brown said about Everton's rumoured investment?

When asked about the potential of Everton securing a cash injection, journalist Brown admitted it was likely, but wasn't able to disclose any potential time frame.

On the current situation, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "If Everton were able to get a deal with MSP over the line, that would massively help with the stadium finance, because the investment banks that are looking for a partner to complete that build would suddenly find their job much easier because everything's balance sheet is massively improved. So I think it's a case of the wait and see but certainly positive noises still from MSP.”

When is the Bramley-Moore Docks stadium supposed to be finished?

Due to leave their historic home of Goodison Park in the coming years, Everton supporters are already looking ahead to a new life at Bramley-Moore Docks.

It's suggested the stadium could be finished by winter 2024, meaning the earliest move-in date right now is midway through the 2024/25 campaign.

There had been concerns relegation from the top flight would hinder the construction cost, with journalist Brown telling GIVEMESPORT in March that the project is in "serious danger" unless Everton added outside investment.

The latest update will ease some of the Toffees faithful's fears heading into the final stretch of the new stadium build, even if their on-pitch future currently looks just as bleak.