Everton were recently given a 10-point deduction in the Premier League, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained one 'silver lining' the club have from the situation, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees were hit with the biggest sanction in Premier League history earlier in November for breaching financial rules set out by the Premier League. Everton have been plunged back into the relegation zone as they sit in 19th position in England's top flight, facing the threat of dropping down to the Championship despite a good start to the season.

Due to the poor performances of some of the sides in and around the bottom of the table, the Toffees are only two points away from safety and could climb out of the bottom three with a win against Manchester United on Sunday. However, the Merseyside club still won't be happy with being hit with such a hefty punishment, regardless of whether they stay in the division or not.

Everton could face further legal action

In a statement shortly after Everton's 10-point deduction was confirmed, the club confirmed that they would be appealing the Premier League's decision, suggesting they were 'shocked and disappointed' by the ruling of the commission. Whether the Merseyside club will be able to get their sanction reduced remains to be seen, but journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a strong possibility that could happen.

Things could be about to get a lot worse for Everton, with a report from MailOnline claiming that Burnley, Leicester City, and Leeds United could be ahead and follow through with their previous threats of suing the club. The trio all claim they've been negatively impacted by Everton's excessive spending, which has helped Sean Dyche's side stay in the Premier League.

Brown has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he does expect Leeds, Burnley, and Leicester to go through with their threats. The journalist adds that Everton would be foolish not to be worried about the potential claims, and a verdict in a separate hearing confirming they could have grounds to get compensation.

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the situation at Goodison Park, but all Dyche and his players can do is focus on continuing their performances on the pitch and slowly start climbing up the table once again. Facing United on Sunday could be the perfect opportunity for the players to make a real statement, securing three points and darting out of the relegation zone already.

Ben Jacobs verdict

Jacobs has suggested that the silver lining for Everton is that had they'd have been docked points in previous seasons, then the situation may have been a little more catastrophic. The journalist adds that there can still be a calmness at Goodison Park, with the Merseyside club within touching distance of safety. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"So to wrap up on the Everton situation, I think the silver lining for Everton is just the fact that if they'd have been docked 10 points and in previous seasons, it might have left them a bit more stranded. But it's quite a low points total at the bottom. So there's still like a calmness on the field at Everton, that they can get out of trouble because they're playing well, and they're still within touching distance of safety. And maybe it builds more resilience as well within the football squad. But the worry is more down to the fact that it's a period of unknown."

Sean Dyche faces a tricky run of fixtures

Although United have struggled so far this season and their performances have been far from convincing, Erik ten Hag's side are on an impressive run of form. The Red Devils won't roll over at Goodison Park, and it's a tricky return from the international break for the Toffees. Evertonians will be hoping the background noise doesn't have a negative impact on how Dyche's men perform.

Everton will then face Nottingham Forest away from home before hosting Newcastle United and then Chelsea at Goodison Park. A trip to fellow strugglers Burnley follows, before Dyche's side look to go one step further in the Carabao Cup, playing Fulham in the quarter-final of the competition. Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Premier League champions Manchester City round-up Everton's final games before the new year.

It's a tough run of fixtures for the Toffees before the January transfer window opens for business, and they will be desperate to have climbed out of the relegation zone within the next few months.