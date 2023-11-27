Highlights Everton fans have come together to protest against the Premier League, but it might not have a positive impact on the club's appeal.

MPs have also looked to back Everton's case for an appeal, but journalist Paul Brown has explained the only way the Toffees could have some success in reducing their deduction.

As a result of Everton's financial issues, points deduction, and uncertainty at Goodison Park, clubs are looking to take advantage as they target some of Sean Dyche's key players.

Everton were recently given a 10-point deduction by the Premier League. Their supporters have staged protests whilst MPs have written to the league to question the excessive sanction, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why it might not have a positive impact on their case.

The Merseyside club were found to have exceeded the permitted losses of £105m over three years, with theirs amounting to £124.5m, just £19.5m over the threshold, as per BBC. The report claims that it's the largest sporting sanction in Premier League history, and Everton recently confirmed with a statement that they would be instantly appealing the decision.

The deduction has plunged Everton back into trouble as they sit in 19th place, comfortably in the relegation zone. Sean Dyche was starting to get a tune out of his players and the Toffees appeared to be avoiding the conversation of dropping down to the Championship, but they're in a fight once again.

MPs and fans have come together

Evertonians have opted not to sit and accept the sanction from the Premier League, staging protests before and during their game against Manchester United at the weekend. The supporters raised over £40,000 to help pay for banners which were placed inside the stadium, with fans also given cards to hold up at different points during the game, sending a message to the Premier League.

The noise that could be heard inside Goodison Park was deafening, but the Toffees couldn't get the result they wanted. It's not just the fans who are backing Everton's appeal case, with a host of MPs writing to the Premier League. Ian Byrne, the Labour MP for West Derby has tabled an 'early day motion' in the House of Commons in a bid to apply pressure on the authorities to lessen the sanction placed on the Merseyside club.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester has also written a letter to the Premier League complaining about the decision. It's unclear whether Everton will be successful with their appeal, but it appears that fans and MPs are doing everything they can to try and fight the Toffees' corner. Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes there is a strong possibility that the 10-point deduction will be reduced. It seems unlikely that the sanction would be completely removed, with the independent commission clearly believing Everton were in the wrong, but there's certainly an argument that the deduction was slightly excessive.

Brown has suggested that he doesn't believe that the intervention from MPs and the protests held by fans will help with Everton's appeal against their sanction. Although the journalist doesn't suggest it will have a negative impact and the protests were 'incredible to see', he claims that the only way this punishment will be reduced is through Everton having a well-argued appeal case. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"It might not be what Everton fans want to hear, but I really don't think that the intervention of MPs and the reaction to the points deduction is going to help them with their appeal. I know there is a lot of pressure on the Premier League in terms of the independent regulator and there's been a lot of anger. The protests were incredible to see at the weekend, there was a huge amount of unity from Everton fans. But I think the only thing that helps them reduce their punishment is a good, legally sound, well-argued appeal by the club's lawyers, which picks apart the right parts of a really quite strange verdict from the commission."

Rival clubs to raid Sean Dyche's squad

With plenty going on behind the scenes when it comes to new ownership, appeal processes, potential relegation and poor finances, clubs could look to take advantage and try to prise away some of Everton's more talented players. The Toffees could be forced to raise funds in the upcoming transfer window, and Newcastle United in particular are looking to raid the Goodison Park outfit.

As per The Athletic, the Magpies are admirers of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana and could look to target him in the winter window as a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who was recently banned for breaching betting rules. Jarrad Branthwaite is also said to be on Eddie Howe's shortlist, according to Football Transfers. It's not the first time Newcastle have looked to take advantage of Everton's need to offload players, after they brought in Anthony Gordon in January.