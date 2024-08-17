Everton are reportedly preparing a loan bid for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah to beat Bournemouth and Crystal Palace to his signature, as revealed by Pete O’Rourke to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old could be on the move this summer, having fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, but the north London club have struggled to find suitors.

French giants Olympique Marseille submitted a number of offers but were unsuccessful in meeting Arsenal's demands, and ultimately turned to an alternative target in Elye Wahi. Bournemouth also considered the Englishman, in the wake of Dominic Solanke's departure, but interest from the south coast side has also faded recently after they completed a move for Evanilson.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have also held a long-term interest, but neither have made a move, which could give Everton an undisturbed attempt at sealing Nketiah's signature although Arsenal are hoping for a bidding war from interested parties.

Everton Interested in a Loan Move for Nketiah

The deal would be contingent on Calvert-Lewin's future

As per O'Rourke, Everton could be preparing a loan offer for Eddie Nketiah in the remaining weeks of this summer's transfer window. However, it is worth noting that the deal would depend on the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park.

The 27-year-old scored just seven times in 32 league appearances last season, and Sean Dyche may be looking to offload the forward in favor of an alternative option to bolster the forward line. Crystal Palace are among those interested in Calvert-Lewin, although negotiations may be at a stand-still, potentially due to the Toffees' adventurous asking price of around £40 million.

Premier League 2023/24 statistics comparison - Eddie Nketiah vs. Dominic Calvert-Lewin Eddie Nketiah Dominic Calvert-Lewin Appearances 27 32 Goals per 90 0.42 0.29 Assists per 90 0.17 0.08 Shots per 90 3.17 2.95 Key passes per 90 0.75 0.79

In the event that Calvert-Lewin completes an exit, Everton may enter the market for a replacement, and Nketiah could pose a solution. The Gunners were previously holding out for a bid in the region of £26 million, but were willing to accommodate a loan with an obligation to buy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nketiah has not started a competitive match for Arsenal since December 2023.

Mikel Arteta is keen on cutting down first-team squad numbers, having already sanctioned the sale of Emile Smith-Rowe to Fulham. Nketiah only managed 10 starts last season, and it would be a logical step for his career to seek a new destination.

But his record of five goals and two assists in limited game time last season speaks to his impressive potential, and he could still offer beneficial value to a club in the English top division. Arteta also rates him highly, describing him as "extraordinary" previously.

Everton Face New Obstacle Amid Interest in Wilfred Gnonto

Leeds may block the Italian's exit

Everton had previously registered an interest in Leeds winger, Wilfred Gnonto, and were contemplating whether to pay the Whites' £25 million asking price. However, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray all having left for clubs in the Premier League, it is now believed that the West Yorkshire outfit will attempt to block any attempts to sign Gnonto, as per GMS sources.

The 20-year-old could have been an exciting addition to Sean Dyche's attack, but Everton may now be forced to look at alternatives, as they hope to diminish chances of a relegation battle heading into the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com