Everton are prepared to make three significant additions in the January transfer window, with a full-back, a striker and a winger all being lined up by the Merseyside club, according to Football Insider.

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the new season, managing just one win from their opening seven Premier League matches, although they do sit outside the relegation zone. Amassing five points thus far, Sean Dyche's side desperately need to retain their top flight status this campaign, in order to avoid playing their first season in their new stadium in the Championship.

Further reinforcements will be needed to ensure they achieve this objective, and Dyche will be delighted by the possible injection of funds that he may benefit from in January. Football Insider have revealed that the club's new ownership group, Friedkin, have plans to grant the English manager the necessary budget to strengthen in the three aforementioned areas this winter.

Everton to Make Three Signings in January

They want a full-back, a striker and a winger

American businessman Dan Friedkin has reportedly reached an agreement to buy Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in Everton, with the deal subject to approval before it can be finalised. The news will delight the Toffees faithful, who have had to experience a turbulent period at Goodison Park in recent times, as a result of reckless ownership from Moshiri.

The Friedkin group are expected to inject cash into improving Dyche's ensemble immediately, although they will assess the extent of the investment based on Everton's general state of affairs in regard to financial fair play. That's according to Football Insider, who also report that the Merseysiders have three specific parts of the squad they want to target in January.

Full-back is an area of concern, with ageing players Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman continuing to get minutes, while Vitaly Mykolenko has been burdened with being the only fit and senior option in these positions, who is under the age of 35. Ideally, Dyche wants someone who can operate on either side, although a right-back is the priority.

Meanwhile, the former Burnley coach is keen on adding another striker to his ranks, to provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is out of contract in the summer, and struggling for consistency.

A creative winger is also on the agenda, to support the rotating cast of Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom.

Dyche's Everton Record Matches Managed 71 Wins 24 Draws 18 Losses 29 Win Percentage 34%

Liverpool Aren't In Race to Sign Branthwaite

He's not currently a target for the Reds

A shock suggestion has emerged in recent days is that Liverpool are plotting an audacious move to land Everton's star defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The England international produced an exceptional 2023/24 campaign, and was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, but a deal ultimately didn't materialise due to the Toffees' excessive demands.

Rumours linking the centre-back with a move to Anfield are said to be premature however, with the Reds not making any meaningful approach to Everton as of yet. While a potential future move can't be ruled out, the Blues would likely demand a substantial fee to sell their talismanic figure to their city rivals.

