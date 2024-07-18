Highlights Everton are close to signing Napoli attacker Jesper Lindstrom on loan.

Everton are ‘proceeding quickly’ in negotiations to sign Napoli attacker Jesper Lindstrom, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Toffees are stepping up their pursuit of the Denmark international, who is unlikely to feature in new Napoli boss Antonio Conte’s plans next season.

The Italian outlet suggests an agreement between the clubs is now ‘one step away’ as Everton look to bring in Lindstrom on loan, with an option for a permanent deal.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli will include a buy option worth around £21m, as Lindstrom is now likely to become the first Serie A outfit's departure under Conte.

After joining from Eintracht Frankfurt less than 12 months ago, the versatile attacker struggled for playing time in Italy last season, totalling just 416 minutes of league action for Napoli.

Able to play both in attacking midfield and on the wing, Lindstrom could be utilised in several areas across the pitch, as Sean Dyche will be hoping the 24-year-old can replicate his impressive Eintracht form from the 2022/23 season.

The Toffees ‘One Step Away’ from Lindstrom

He is set to leave Napoli on loan

According to Corriere dello Sport, Everton are proceeding quickly in talks to sign Lindstrom, who is set to leave Serie A after a single season with Napoli.

Lindstrom could become Everton’s third summer signing – the Toffees have already confirmed the acquisitions of Marseille striker Iliman Ndiaye and Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

The 24-year-old will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing spell in Italy, where he failed to register a goal or an assist in 29 appearances for Napoli.

Lindstrom was Napoli’s second most expensive transfer last summer as he joined the Serie A champions for a fee of around £25m from Eintracht. Former Eintracht Frankfurt teammate Kevin Trapp has praised him in the past, calling him a 'huge talent'...

"Jesper is still very young but is a huge talent. He shows it now more often. He’s (playing at) a high level, he’s on top form. The goal he scored last week against Leverkusen was beautiful and I guess he has a lot of confidence right now."

Jesper Lindstrom Senior Career Stats (2019-2023) Club Games Goals Assists Brondby IF 65 15 15 Eintracht Frankfurt 80 14 14 Napoli 29 0 0

However, he started just twice in a chaotic season for Gli Azzurri, who finished 10th in the league and sacked three different managers in less than 12 months.

Lindstrom, who has drawn comparisons to Thomas Muller, failed to maintain his impressive form after departing Eintracht, where he scored 14 goals and registered 14 assists in 80 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

Everton Eye Wilfried Gnonto

Among the clubs interested

Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

The Toffees have reignited their interest in Gnonto from last year – Leeds were reluctant to sell their main man and rejected Everton’s bid before the end of last summer’s transfer window.

Leeds’ unsuccessful promotion attempt could now lead several stars out of Elland Road – Gnonto is among multiple players being linked with a summer exit, including fellow winger Crysencio Summerville.

Everton, meanwhile, could now use money received from selling Amadou Onana to Aston Villa to pursue a deal for Gnonto – the Toffees’ midfielder is set to depart for a fee of around £50m.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-07-24.