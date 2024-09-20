Everton have not given up hope of retaining their star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and are pursuing talks to extend the 27-year-old’s contract, according to TEAMtalk.

The Toffees are reportedly working behind the scenes to tie the Englishman to a new deal at Goodison Park, months after he rejected an initial offer to extend his current agreement. With less than 12 months remaining on his deal, Calvert-Lewin is on course to depart the club on a free transfer next summer, potentially leaving the Toffees without any return for their goalscorer.

The 11-cap England international has been the subject of speculation recently, with several Premier League sides thought to be waiting to snap him up on a pre-contract agreement when the opportunity arises at the turn of the year.

Despite reports that the 27-year-old has set his heart on leaving for a new challenge after the season, Everton are reportedly now ‘pushing on’ with contract talks as Calvert-Lewin continues to evaluate his options.

According to the report, the forward who has been described as "sensational" has attracted strong interest from Germany and Newcastle United, who see him as a valuable addition to Eddie Howe’s squad for next season.

Toffees Star ‘Evaluating Options’

Contract set to expire in 2025

Everton, who have had a disastrous start to the Premier League season, face an uphill task in keeping some of their important players for the foreseeable future.

After withstanding pressure from Manchester United over the summer and retaining star defender Jarrad Branthwaite, the Toffees now face several key decisions around contract renewals as Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Michael Keane, Idrissa Gueye, and Ashley Young are all into the final year of their current deals.

Calvert-Lewin, who joined Everton from Sheffield United for £1.5m in 2016, is the club's second-longest-serving player, behind only Seamus Coleman, whose contract also expires next summer.

Since arriving at Goodison Park eight seasons ago, the 27-year-old forward has made 251 appearances for the Toffees across all competitions, scoring 70 goals and registering 19 assists. Calvert-Lewin has contributed to three of Everton’s four Premier League goals this season, scoring two and assisting one in 326 minutes of action.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 32 Goals (assists) 7 (2) Shots per 90 2.94 Expected goals per 90 0.53 Shots on target % 39.4 Pass completion % 56.4

Nearing return from injury

Everton boss Sean Dyche has provided an encouraging injury update on defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is nearing a return to full fitness following minor groin surgery.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Toffees’ trip to Leicester City this weekend, Dyche revealed that Branthwaite will still be unavailable for selection but could be involved in an Under-21s game:

"Jarrad [Branthwaite] is making progress, hopefully he gets involved in the game this weekend, it's looking like he will do with the Under-21's.”

The 22-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season for the struggling Toffees, who sit bottom of the Premier League table after four games, with four goals scored and 13 conceded.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-09-24.