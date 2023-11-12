Highlights Farhad Moshiri's ownership of Everton has been nothing short of disastrous, with heaps of money spent and virtually no return whatsoever.

The Toffees now find themselves in the midst of a financial investigation as a result, with a change in ownership on the cards.

GIVEMESPORT is now taking a look at the ten worst signings to have been made under Moshiri's leadership at Goodison Park.

Farhad Moshiri's reign as owner of Everton has been a very mixed bag. On the one hand, they've signed some top-quality names such as James Rodriguez, Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, they've had managers such as Carlos Ancelotti in charge, and they've spent a large chunk of money.

On the other hand, though, they've spent the majority of that money very poorly and that's largely why the club are facing such financial difficulties right now. They've splashed the cash on more than a handful of stars who just didn't cut it at Goodison Park and wound up being some of the side's worst-ever players.

As they continue to slowly turn things around under Sean Dyche and try to avoid a relegation battle in the Premier League for the third straight season, let's look back at how they've ended up where they are right now and identify the 10 worst signings that have been made during Moshiri's time as owner.

10 Salomon Rondon

Having already worked with Everton's manager at the time, Rafa Benitez, this didn't initially look like too bad of a move. Salomon Rondon had already proven he could score goals in the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United and considering he didn't cost the Toffees a single penny, it was hard to see this as a poor move.

Somehow, it still ended up being one, though, and that was largely down to how ineffectual the Venezuelan was in front of goal for the Merseyside club. He originally signed a two-year contract at Goodison Park, but was that poor that the side decided to release him from his deal six months before it was due to expire.

He played 31 times for Everton in all competitions, scoring just three goals and contributing very little else to the side. Not Benitez's wisest move of all-time.

9 Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott had a solid career in the top flight of England before his move to Goodison Park. He spent over a decade at Arsenal and was always fine, but never quite lived up to the hype that surrounded him when he first burst onto the scene as a teenager at Southampton. He was never quite the guy at the Emirates, so a move to Everton was initially looked at as a chance for him to prove he could lead a team.

They spent £20m on the Englishman's services, and he wasn't quite worth that, at all. After joining the team during the 2017-18 season, he spent three years with Everton and played 85 times for the club. He also scored 11 goals, so it's not as though Walcott was a complete diaster, he just didn't come close to repaying the £20m that they spent.

8 Fabian Delph

Similarly to Walcott, Fabian Delph had the world thinking he was going to be an unbelievable footballer when he was younger. His time at Leeds United and Aston Villa had everyone taking notice, but a transfer to Manchester City completely derailed his career. He couldn't quite compete at the Etihad in the manner they needed him to and when he moved to Goodison Park in 2019, it was seen as a chance to help him rediscover his old form.

Instead, injuries greatly impacted his time at the club, and he was restricted to just 41 appearances across three whole seasons with the Toffees. He retired in 2022 and left Everton having never scored a single goal for the team. He'd likely have fared much higher on this list if he cost more than the £8.5m that it cost to bring him into the fold.

7 Oumar Niasse

For at least one year, Oumar Niasse's move to Everton looked like it would actually be a big success. Having joined the club for £13.5m in 2016, becoming one of the first signings of the Moshiri era, he actually had a solid year during the 2017-18 campaign. He scored nine goals in 25 games and offered a glimpse of a promising future.

That's not quite how things played out from that point onwards, though, and he played just eight more times for the club over the next two seasons. Loan spells at Hull City and Cardiff City failed to deliver and throughout the rest of his career, which ended after a brief spell at Burton Albion in League One, he failed to match the nine goals he scored during that one year. Big waste.

6 Moise Kean

When Moise Kean signed with Everton in 2019, it was looked at as an incredible coup for the club. After all, the forward had emerged as one of the most promising young footballers in the world at Juventus. The transfer seemed like a real statement of intent from the Toffees and fans couldn't wait to see what he could bring to the Premier League.

It turned out he could bring very little, and the move has gone down as one of the most disappointing in recent years. For one reason or another, Kean just couldn't quite match the pace of the English game, and he was quite terrible. Despite costing an eye-watering £29m, he played just 39 times across three years and scored four goals for Everton. To make matters worse, a loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain showed just how good he was, and he scored 17 times in 41 games for the Ligue 1 side.

He has since rejoined Juventus, but somehow, the Toffees managed to recoup most of the money they spent on him, selling him to the Serie A club for £25m. If that hadn't been the case, he'd have likely ranked far higher than this.

5 Yannick Bolasie

Yannick Bolasie is another exciting forward who seemed to promise so much ahead of his move to Everton but eventually offered so little. The former Crystal Palace man had emerged as a really entertaining, effective winger for the Eagles. He was terrorising defenders for the club, and his form did enough to convince Everton to splash out around £25m for his services.

His form fell off a cliff once he made the move, though, and despite how threatening he'd looked at Selhurst Park, he was a shell of that player once he joined the Toffees. In two full seasons at the club, he played just 32 times and scored a measly two goals. A terrible return for someone who'd cost so much. He was then loaned out to several different clubs before joining Turkish club, Caykur Rizepor on a free transfer last year.

4 Sandro Ramirez

After coming through the Barcelona academy, and off the back of a solid campaign with Malaga in La Liga, Sandro Ramirez's move to Everton should have been a success. Signing a 22-year-old striker who had scored 16 goals the year earlier for just over £5m was looked at as an astute piece of business and rightfully so.

It seemed like an incredible bargain and could have been one of the best transfers in recent years, instead, it took just eight league games before it became obvious that Sandro didn't have what it takes to cut it in the Premier League. He played 16 times in all competitions and scored one goal before he was shipped out of the club on loan for the next few years. He never played again after that first season and that is a testament to how disappointing he was.

3 Jean-Philippe Gbamin

It feels harsh to criticise this move too highly. Jean-Philippe Gbamin had emerged as a really impressive young midfielder during his time at Mainz 05 and Everton were far from the only side interested in his services when they landed his signature back in 2019. He looked like the real deal and the club was willing to splash out around £25m for him.

Still, the deal was looked at as a smart one and if things went well, the Toffees could have had an elite-level midfielder for the foreseeable future. Things didn't go well, though, and after just two appearances, he was ruled out with an injury. It all spiralled from that point and his time in England was just destroyed with numerous injuries.

Over the course of three whole years, he played just eight games for Everton which is a devastating return considering he cost £25m. Despite having another year left on his deal, Everton released him this summer, and he's yet to find another club.

2 Davy Klaassen

Davy Klaassen is another talent who had really looked the part before his move to England. Back at Ajax, he shone in the midfield and played a key role in the Dutch club's success. This was enough to encourage Everton to spend just under £25m to bring him to Goodiso Park.

It quickly became apparent that Klaassen wouldn't be able to match the style of play that was required in the Premier League and, after Ronald Koeman was sacked, he fell out of favour at Everton. He played just 16 times in his debut campaign in England, including just seven games in the Premier League, and was quickly sold to Werder Bremen after just one year. Disaster from start to finish.

1 Cenk Tosun

At Besiktas, Cenk Tosun had developed into a seriously prolific goalscorer and looked like a decent addition to Everton's frontline when they brought him into the club in 2018. The issue is they spent £27m on the forward, and he never performed like a player that cost such a high figure.

In four years at Goodison Park, the Turkish star played 61 times and scored just 11 goals which is an abysmal return for a striker that cost nearly £30m. He did very little to add firepower to the club's forward lines, and it was no surprise when he saw his time in the first team reduced. A failed loan spell at Crystal Palace didn't do much for his career in England and Tosun was let go once his contract expired in 2022, marking a £27m loss.

Player Everton Appearances Everton Goals Transfer Fee Salomon Rondon 31 3 Free Theo Walcott 85 11 £20m Fabian Delph 41 0 £8.5m Oumar Niasse 42 9 £13.5m Moise Kean 39 4 £29m Yannick Bolasie 32 2 £25m Jean-Philippe Gbamin 8 0 £25m Davy Klaassen 16 0 £23.6m Cenk Tosun 61 11 £27m Sandro Ramirez 16 1 £5.3m

All statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt.