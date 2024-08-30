Everton have reached an agreement with Lyon to sign winger Ernest Nuamah, with only minor details needing sorting before the transfer is completed, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

The Toffees face a race against time to get every aspect of the deal sorted, as they close in on their top attacking target on deadline day.

Nuamah, who netted three Ligue 1 goals in 29 appearances for the southern French side last season, is keen on the switch to Goodison Park, with Sean Dyche identifying him as a talented youngster who can add quality and depth to the English manager's depleted ensemble.

Everton Close in on Nuamah

The winger is highly thought of in France

Having lost each of their opening two Premier League games and having failed to find the back of the net in both, Everton's hierarchy have been desperately looking to add offensive quality to their ranks before the transfer window slams shut. Interest in Lyon's Nuamah emerged in recent days, with the Merseysiders said to be huge admirers of the 20-year-old starlet.

The deal accelerated quickly, with the allure of Premier League football attracting the Ghanaian to the north-west. Now, it appears a deal is imminent, with Santi Aoua confirming on X that an agreement is in place between all parties:

Everton Sign Mangala

The midfielder has joined on loan

While a move for Nuamah remains in the balance, Everton have already raided Lyon for one of their players, with Orel Mangala signing his contract with the Toffees this evening. The deal has subsequently been announced, with the midfielder joining the Premier League club on a season-long loan.

Having lost Amadou Onana to Aston Villa earlier this summer, Dyche was eager to strengthen in midfield, and pinpointed Mangala as an ideal option in the middle of the park. The Belgian impressed for Nottingham Forest in England's top flight, and has returned to the division after struggling for minutes in France.