Everton and Napoli have reached an agreement over Jesper Lindstrom’s signing on loan, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

In recent weeks, the Toffees were pushing for an attacking midfielder signing and seem to have identified Lindstrom as their priority target with a move now one step away.

Di Marzio suggests Everton are yet to finalise talks with the Denmark international, who would be joining on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Following the appointment of Antonio Conte, the Serie A giants are likely to undergo several changes in the squad after a disappointing campaign.

Despite lifting the Serie A title in 2022/23, Napoli slumped to a 10th-place finish last season and sacked three different managers in less than 12 months.

Lindstrom, who joined Gli Azzurri last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt, is now set to depart Italy with hopes of recapturing his impressive Bundesliga form, which earned him a move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in 2023.

Lindstrom ‘In Talks’ With the Toffees

Over a loan switch to Goodison Park

Di Marzio, writing on X, suggested that Everton are now in talks with Lindstrom over a loan switch – he could become the Toffees’ third summer signing.

After confirming deals for Marseille striker Iliman Ndiaye and Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, Everton have shifted their focus on strengthening their attacking options.

Alongside Lindstrom, the Toffees are expected to bring in a new winger and have been linked with Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto in recent days.

Lindstrom himself can also operate on either flank of the attack – last season, the 24-year-old was utilised on the left at times in Serie A.

Jesper Lindstrom Senior Career Stats (2019-2023) Club Games Goals Assists Brondby IF 65 15 15 Eintracht Frankfurt 80 14 14 Napoli 29 0 0

The Denmark international will be hoping to bounce back at Goodison Park after a disappointing spell in Italy – in just 416 minutes of league football action, the attacking midfielder failed to score or assist for Napoli.

Lindstrom struggled to live up to expectations in Serie A after two impressive years at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he contributed to 28 goals in 80 appearances across all competitions.

Calvert-Lewin Expected to Depart

After eight seasons at Everton

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to depart Goodison Park after eight seasons, with several Premier League clubs lining up a move for the 27-year-old.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United have ‘looked at’ signing Calvert-Lewin this summer, as have Manchester United, who held internal talks over the English striker.

Valued at around £30m by the Toffees this transfer window, the 27-year-old is expected to be available for a cut-price deal – his contract with Everton runs out in less than 12 months.

After two injury-hit seasons, Calvert-Lewin bounced back with a solid year at Goodison Park, netting seven goals in 32 appearances under Sean Dyche in the previous campaign as Everton escaped relegation, despite multiple points deductions.

