Everton are ready to offer Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips an escape route from the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The England international spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at West Ham United but struggled to make an impact before being sent back to City early after suffering an injury.

He now has no future at the reigning Premier League champions and Sean Dyche wants to sign the holding midfielder to bolster his Toffees squad after they sold Amadou Onana to Aston Villa in a deal worth £50million.

Everton Ready Offer For Kalvin Phillips

Toffees can only finance a loan move

The financial situation at Goodison Park is uncertain right now and that means the club are currently only able to offer Manchester City a loan deal to sign the former Leeds United star this summer, according to the report.

Fulham are also interested in doing a deal for Phillips, who has been described as "exceptional" by Pep Guardiola despite his lack of game time with Man City, and they have money to spend after selling Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.

Kalvin Phillips 2023/24 season stats Appearances 12 Starts 3 Minutes 402 Goals 0 Assists 0

Everton have already signed Tim Iroegbunam in midfield, while adding Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye to their attacking options for the new season.

Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom is also set to join the club from Napoli on loan with an option to buy, which will see the attentions of improving the squad steered towards central midfield.

Andre Gomes was released at the end of the season when his contract expired, while Dele Alli is training with the squad still despite his deal expiring also.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kalvin Phillips has started just five games in the Premier League in the last two seasons.

Everton to Make Dele Alli Decision

Dele is training despite his contract expiring

Despite suffering with major injuries and personal issues over the last 18 months, there is seemingly still a future at Goodison Park for Dele if he wants it.

The midfielder is being allowed to train with the first-team as he continues his recovery from injury, and a fresh deal has been agreed with Tottenham that means they don't have to pay a fee to re-sign him despite the initial terms of the transfer.

With Abdoulaye Doucoure signing a new contract last season and Idrissa Gueye's option to extend being triggered too, the club have got good options in midfield currently alongside James Garner and new signing Iroegbunam.

There is some money to spend for Dyche with Onana's sale, but a loan deal for Phillips would be much safer after the disaster of a time he had at West Ham.

The 28-year-old managed just eight Premier League appearances for the Hammers, which saw him get sent off once and register zero goals and assists from just two starts.

