Everton are showing interest in signing Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Toffees are reportedly ‘preparing an offer’ worth €25m (£20.8m) for the 21-year-old, who was linked with a move to the Premier League in January.

Fichajes claim Cherki’s days at Lyon are ‘numbered’, with the French club viewing the upcoming summer window as their last opportunity to cash in on their promising starlet.

Cherki will enter the final 12 months of his contract in June and is unlikely to extend his stay, given his growing list of admirers.

According to Fichajes, Cherki’s recent performances for Lyon and his impressive potential have attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Everton.

The Toffees have reportedly identified the 21-year-old as a ‘key signing’ to bolster David Moyes’ frontline after the season, having struggled for quality going forward in recent years.

Everton are said to be keen on completing Cherki’s signing ‘as soon as possible’, although other clubs are also closely monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cherki, praised as 'phenomenal' by EKscouting and 'future Ballon d'Or winner' by Alex Barker, has been a regular for Lyon this season, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cherki has registered four goal involvements in his last two Ligue 1 games.

Everton have endured a quiet first transfer window since Moyes’ return, signing only midfielder Carlos Alcaraz on loan.

The Toffees are expecting a squad reshuffle after the season, with as many as eight first-team players out of contract, along with five loanees.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ashley Young could be among the notable departures, while the trio of Alcaraz, Armando Broja and Jesper Lindstrom have buy options in their loan agreements.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 17 Goals 4 Assists 6 Expected goals 3.1 Expected assisted goals 6.4 Minutes played 1,066

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-02-25.