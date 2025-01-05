Everton are set to rival AC Milan for Flamengo right-back Wesley Franca, who has also been on Aston Villa's radar, according to Brazilian newspaper O Dia (via Sport Witness).

Wesley is one of Brazilian football's most exciting defensive talents who starred for Flamengo last season. He can operate as an inverted full-back and appeared 51 times across competitions, posting two assists.

The 21-year-old, previously hailed 'immense', is an attacking-minded right-back but is also a nuisance for the opposition attackers with his relentless haggling in defence. He loves a tackle and falls into the category of a modern full-back.

Interest in Wesley has grown over the past year amid his impressive performances in the Brazilian Championship Serie A as Flamengo finished third. He's now on Everton's wishlist, and the Toffees' new owners could lure one of South America's brightest prospects to Merseyside.

Wesley - Brasileiro Serie A 2024 Stats Appearances 31 Goals 0 Assists 2 Expected Assists (xA) 1.95 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.9 Accurate Passes Per Game 31.4 (89%) Interceptions Per Game 1.3 Tackles Per Game 2.3 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.2 Successful Dribbles 1.0 (49%) Ground Duels Won 5.0 (55%) Aerial Duels Won 1.5 (62%)

Everton Eye Flamengo's Flying Full-Back Wesley

The Toffees prepared to match AC Milan offer for Brazilian

Everton are reportedly willing to match AC Milan's €20 million (£16.6 million) offer for Wesley, although Flamengo are considering waiting to sell after this summer's FIFA Club World Cup. They think they can now fetch a fee of over €30 million (£24.9 million) for the in-demand right-back.

Aston Villa tested their resolve with a €15 million (£12.45 million) offer, which was rejected. Fellow Premier League outfit Bournemouth and Italian club Atalanta also failed with bids. He has three years left on his contract, but a move to Europe could be in his future.

Sean Dyche is expected to be backed by Everton's new owners, the Friedkin Group, although most of their business will occur next summer. A new right-back is on the club's agenda, and Wesley could be a long-term option to eventually replace Ashley Young, 39, and Seamus Coleman, 36.

Related Sean Dyche Could Let ‘Exceptional’ Everton Star Leave in January Everton defender Jake O'Brien is being eyed up by European clubs for a move away from the club just months after joining.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/01/2025.