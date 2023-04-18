Everton now have a "real good chance" of losing Yerry Mina at the end of the season, journalist Pete O'Rourke revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mina is out of contract at Goodison Park in the summer, with O'Rourke claiming no talks over a new deal have yet taken place.

Everton transfer news - Yerry Mina

As per reports coming out of Brazil, defender Mina is being touted with a possible move to South America when his contract at Everton expires in June.

It's claimed that the ex-Barcelona centre-back is being eyed up by Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro, who would be interested in signing Mina on a free transfer.

Elsewhere, it's also suggested by UOL that Palmeiras are eyeing up a move for Mina, with the three-time Copa Libertadores winners keen on the Colombian international's services.

Mina arrived from La Liga giants Barcelona in August 2018, penning a five-year deal with the club which ultimately cost a cash-stricken Everton £27.2 million (Sky Sports).

Pocketing a reported £120,000 per week, Mina remains one of Everton's highest earners, with only Abdoulaye Doucouré and Alex Iwobi earning more.

Regardless, there are suggestions Mina's five-year stay on Merseyside will be coming to an end this season, with transfer insider Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT his future remained "up in the air".

With just weeks left on his current deal and no sign of fresh terms being agreed upon, it looks as if the Everton faithful could be waving goodbye to Mina in the summer.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Mina leaving Everton?

When quizzed on what's next for Mina at Everton, journalist O'Rourke admitted it was likely he'd leave the club when his deal expires.

On the 28-year-old's future with the Toffees, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I would say there’s a real good chance he will move on from Everton. He's obviously out of contract in the summer and there have been no talks over a new deal.

"His time at Everton has been hit with injuries and he's been injury prone, while he’s also missed a lot of games for Everton as well. I just think a parting of the ways will probably suit everybody involved here.”

How has Mina been performing for Everton this season?

Despite Everton's torrid campaign in the Premier League, where Sean Dyche's side are once again battling to avoid the drop, Mina ranks as one of the Merseyside club's highest-rated performers.

According to WhoScored's rankings, Mina sits as the best-performing outfielder for Everton this season, notching up an average rating of 6.91 across his Premier League appearances.

However, that is solely in part down to Mina's lack of minutes on the pitch for the Toffees, with the 28-year-old defender having mustered up just three appearances in the league this season (Transfermarkt).

Yet to feature in a league game since Dyche took the reins in late January, it's unlikely the out-of-favour Mina will be sticking around at Goodison after his contract expires in the summer.