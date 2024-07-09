Highlights Manchester United's second bid for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, worth £35 million, has been rejected.

Erik ten Hag and Co are keen to reinforce its defence after their worst defensive season since 1989/90.

Manchester United are also interested in Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite has hit yet another stumbling block as Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst has revealed that Erik ten Hag’s side’s second bid - worth £35 million - has been rejected.

After securing a contract extension in the Old Trafford dugout, which will see him stay until June 2026, the Dutch tactician is keen to add bodies to his back line having endured their worst defensive season since 1978/79 last campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, Manchester United finished the Premier League season on minus goal difference (-1) - the first time since 1989/90.

Especially on the back of Raphael Varane’s departure, not only has Branthwaite been identified as a potential coup, but Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro of Lille have also been earmarked as possible additions.

Man Utd’s Second Branthwaite Bid Rejected

Everton stand firm on their £70m asking price

The aforementioned Varane and Lisandro Martinez both spent large chunks of last season on the sidelines through injury, with Casemiro - a midfielder by trade - having to deputise in the heart of the back line on seven different occasions across all competitions.

As such, Manchester United’s interest in the Carlisle-born central defender is no secret. In the lead-up to the summer trading period opening for business, Branthwaite emerged as their number one target.

The Athletic reported that Manchester United's initial attempt to snare Branthwaite away from Goodison Park this summer - in the form of an the £35 million opening offer - was deemed unacceptable and was, therefore, swiftly rejected.

In an bid to test Everton’s resolve once again again, the 13-time Premier League champions returned to the negotiating table with an offer around the £45 million mark (plus £5 million in add-ons), though it has been snubbed by his Premier League employers. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Luckhurst revealed that Everton’s asking price still remains at north of £70 million.

“Everton have rejected #mufc’s second offer for Jarrad Branthwaite. Still holding out for minimum £70m.”

Everton view the glittering 21-year-old at a similar price point to the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Wesley Fofana and Harry Maguire and are unlikely to drop their valuation until the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Having played 35 Premier League games for Everton last term, Sean Dyche and Co regard him as a pivotal player, despite him being cut from England’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad, making a move for Ten Hag and his entourage all the more difficult.

Man Utd Face Competition in Ugarte Race

Barcelona and Manchester City also keen admirers

Another position that Ten Hag and the club’s boardroom bosses - including their new sporting director, Dan Ashworth - are keen to reinforce is defensive midfield, with Casemiro’s future looking bleak and uncertainty over whether Sofyan Amrabat will be signed permanently.

As a result, reports in France have revealed that the Old Trafford-based outfit are ‘firmly’ in the race for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte, with Manchester City and Barcelona also hot on their tail.

Ugarte, Casemiro, Amrabat - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Ugarte Casemiro Amrabat Minutes 1,935 1,987 933 Goals/Assists 0/2 1/2 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 82.6 88.1 Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 1.3 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 0.4 Clearances per game 1 2.6 0.9 Overall rating 7.15 6.97 6.24

Following a string of impressive displays at 2024 Copa America for Uruguay, the 23-year-old - formerly of Sporting CP - has proven his worth, hence the ramped-up interest in his signature.

As alluded to, his position is one in dire need of strengthening in Greater Manchester, but whether the club are able to fend off competition from two of Europe’s elite remains to be seen.

