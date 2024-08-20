Everton have rejected a loan bid from Marseille for striker Neal Maupay, according to David Ornstein.

The Toffees have strengthened their attack so far this summer with the addition of Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom on loan while Iliman Ndiaye has joined on a permanent deal from the Ligue 1 club.

But Maupay has since returned from a loan stint with Brentford and could now be on the move once again as Marseille move to take him back to his homeland.

Everton Reject Neal Maupay Bid

Marseille want loan with option, Everton open to his exit

The French striker has had a torrid time at Goodison Park since joining from Brighton in 2022, managing just one goal in 32 appearances for the Toffees.

He spent last season on loan at the Gtech Community Stadium and scored eight goals in 31 appearances, but spent most of his time in the headlines for clashes with Kyle Walker and James Maddison.

His form in January saw him described as "superb" by Statman Dave and proved he is still capable of performing to a high level, but there is no space for him in Sean Dyche's squad and Everton are open to allowing him to leave the club this summer before the transfer deadline on August 30th.

Neal Maupay Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 14(17) Goals 6 Assists 3

According to Ornstein, Marseille have tabled a loan offer with a buy option for next summer but that was immediately rejected by Kevin Thelwell and the Toffees board.

Maupay has just one year remaining on his contract but the club hold an option to extend that by a further 12 months. Everton are open to another loan exit but only with an obligation to buy for next summer, although they would prefer a permanent deal this month to get him off the books entirely.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Neal Maupay managed just one goal in 32 appearances for Everton.

Related Everton 'Agree Deal' for Begovic With Medical 'This Week' Everton have made multiple signings for cash sums this summer but the Toffees are set to add a former star on a free transfer

Everton Agree Deal for Asmir Begovic

Medical due this week for goalkeeper

While the club have failed to sanction a move for Maupay to leave the club, they have agreed a deal for Asmir Begovic to return to Goodison Park this season.

The experienced shot stopper left the club last summer and joined Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer, but left Loftus Road at the end of his contract this summer and is now a free agent.

The Blues have moved to bring him back as competition and cover for Jordan Pickford, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a deal has already been agreed between the parties with a medical scheduled to be completed this week.

Dyche has already added Tim Iroegbunam and Jake O'Brien to the squad too alongside Harrison, Lindstrom and Ndiaye, while Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey and Lewis Dobbin are the first-team players to have moved on this summer.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.