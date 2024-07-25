Highlights Everton could make a move for Lyon's Jake O'Brien, looking to bolster their squad.

Everton could be set to further add to their squad in the transfer window after completing three major deals already - with the Toffees being the latest Premier League club to be linked with a move for Lyon centre-back Jake O'Brien.

Having already got deals over the line for Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, Leeds United winger Jack Harrison and Marseille creator Iliman Ndiaye, the Toffees are looking to strengthen in other areas of the pitch - buoyed with cash following Amadou Ohana's departure to Villa. And according to Footmercato, O'Brien is next in their eyesights after an impressive campaign for Lyon.

Everton 'Interested' in Jake O'Brien

The defender has been a leading star for Lyon

The report states that despite the summer transfer window barely kicking into gear yet, O'Brien has found himself on the radar of many English clubs. West Ham United had targeted the two-time Republic of Ireland international as a backup plan in their pursuit of Max Kilman, but their successful acquisition of the Wolverhampton Wanderers star meant that the Irishman remained at Lyon.

That saw Brentford take a stronghold in the race to secure his signing, with the Bees 'checking the name' of the former Crystal Palace youngster to join their back three - with the club having contacted Lyon and O'Brien to explore a potential move for his services under Thomas Frank.

Jake O'Brien's Ligue 1 statistics - Lyon squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 7th Goals 4 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 =4th Clearances Per Game 3.6 2nd Blocks Per Game 0.7 2nd Match rating 6.59 =13th

But there is another club now on the horizon in Everton. The Toffees 'have not given up' in the young defender, and having sounded out their interest last winter, they reportedly considered integrating him into a deal that could have seen loanee winger Arnaut Danjuma ditch Merseyside for south-east France.

The Goodison Park outfit have not given up on a deal, though, and could now rejoin the battle to sign the centre-back, who is described as a "6ft 5in colossus" by Footmercato. On their part, it's now 'necessary' to kinow if Lyon would be inclined to part ways with the star who is still in manager Pierre Sage's plans for the upcoming season, though a bid enough bid could sway the French giants to accept their offer and make him a part of the squad.

O'Brien Move Could Depend on Man Utd

Jarrad Branthwaite's future could determine playing time

Whether O'Brien would actually start could depend on Manchester United's transfer business this summer. James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite are the out-and-out centre-back pairing under Sean Dyche, with the former leading the backline whilst Branthwaite underwent his breakthrough season in the Premier League. The youngster took most of the acclaim last season with his composed performances, and that has seen him linked with the Red Devils.

United have signed young centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille which could push their move for Branthwaite back to the queue despite having two bids rejected earlier in the window, with the last one totalling £50million. However, Matthijs de Ligt has also been linked and United are still thought to be in the market for another centre-back - which will leave Everton fans on tenterhooks before the transfer window slams shut in just over a month's time.

O'Brien could slot into Everton's back line to play alongside Tarkowski in the event of a successful United bid, but if Branthwaite doesn't move on, the Irishman may have to play second fiddle for now.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-07-24.