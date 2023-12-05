Highlights Everton's majority takeover from 777 Partners' is currently in doubt at Goodison Park, with the American owners needing to pass the Premier League's fit and proper owners and directors test.

Farhad Moshiri put the Toffees up for sale in January 2023, and hoped to recoup the money he's invested in the club's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

777 Partners are also under review from the British Basketball League, which could give an indication as to whether their takeover of Everton will be successful.

Everton’s takeover situation is currently being observed by “other potential investors” who believe they can step in if 777 Partners’ proposed acquisition of the club falls through, as journalist Paul Brown provides the latest internal update from Goodison Park.

The Toffees were put up for sale by majority owner Farhad Moshiri in January 2023, after the British-Iranian came in for some criticism following his reckless and unsuccessful spending whilst in charge of the Merseyside giants.

Sean Dyche’s side are currently under takeover from 777 Partners, which is subject to passing the Premier League’s fit and proper owners and directors test. However, with ratification uncertain, takeover talk at Everton continues to murmur in the background as the side focuses on on-pitch matters.

Everton’s takeover story

In January, Moshiri felt it was time to finally put his share in Everton on the market, with the current owner looking for offers of more than £500m to take the club off his hands. The 68-year-old had attempted to seek outside investment to remain at the club, but with a lack of suitable offers forthcoming, he was left with no choice but to put the club on the market. Moshiri hoped to recoup the money he invested into building the club’s new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium, with the eventual departure from Goodison Park still uncertain.

In September, Moshiri agreed to sell his 94% share in Everton to American investment fund 777 Partners. The sale was expected to be completed by the end of 2023, meaning half of the Premier League’s 20 clubs would be American-owned. However, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has told the Football Insider Inside Track Podcast (via the Liverpool Echo) that other investors are potentially able to swoop for the club should 777 Partners’ deal fall through.

Other potential buyers could have been put off by the uncertainty surrounding the club after Everton were docked ten points by the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability rules. Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT (4th December) that 777 are unlikely to pass Premier League checks ahead of an Everton takeover, hinting that the Toffees could head into 2024 shrouded in uncertainty.

Paul Brown on 777 Partners’ prospective Everton takeover

Brown has been told that people at the British Basketball League feel that 777 are likely to fall foul of a review into their ownership of the London Lions, which could put the final nail in the coffin ahead of investment in Everton. The journalist claims that the potential failure of a takeover would be a “huge embarrassment” for Moshiri.

“You also have to remember that there's currently a review going on into their ownership of the London Lions basketball team where they're essentially going through the same fit and proper person process again. I've been told by some people at the British Basketball League that they're pretty likely to fail that as well. “So, if the Everton takeover does collapse, I think it would be a huge embarrassment for Moshiri and a big problem for the club, who are currently surviving on loan money from this company. But there are other potential investors out there who, I'm told, are waiting to see what happens and believe they can step in and get the club for a discount if 777 fail. So, I think in the next couple of weeks, you're likely to see movement on this.”

With takeover talks dominating the headlines at Goodison Park, it’s easy to forget that the 2024 winter transfer window is on the horizon, with Dyche hoping to strengthen his side in the campaign's second half. According to Foot Mercato, Everton are interested in signing Lyon defender Jake O’Brien in January. The 22-year-old only joined the Ligue 1 giants from Crystal Palace during the 2023 summer transfer window.

O’Brien has been one of the only shining lights in Lyon’s 2023/24 campaign, with the club currently in a relegation battle to remain in the French top flight. The Republic of Ireland U21 international has been attracting Premier League interest but is reportedly happy to remain at Lyon.

Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT (2nd December) that the full-back positions are becoming a problem for Dyche. Ashley Young arrived from Aston Villa on a free transfer at the expiry of his deal at Villa Park but has been prone to errors since he arrived at Goodison Park.

Dyche seems unconvinced about Nathan Patterson's talents, whilst Seamus Coleman is recovering from a long-term injury. Therefore, it would be unsurprising if Everton delved into the market to strengthen their full-back department in the new year.