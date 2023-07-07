Everton target Rodrigo Moreno may not work well up front with Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche will look to bolster his squad this summer, aiming to avoid a repeat of the Toffees’ flirtation with relegation from the Premier League last season.

Everton transfer news – Rodrigo Moreno

According to sources in Italy, Everton are interested in securing the signature of Leeds United striker Rodrigo after a prospective move to Sevilla fell through, giving the Toffees a boost in their pursuit of his services.

Spanish outlet Cadena COPE have claimed the 32-year-old has a £3m release clause in his contract at Elland Road after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton’s potential signing of Rodrigo could be “interesting” and is the type of addition the club will have to make until additional funding is available.

However, Portuguese media report that Rodrigo is close to sealing a move to Qatari Super League side Al Rayyan, currently managed by former AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim.

But Brown isn’t convinced that the experienced centre-forward could form a successful partnership with Calvert-Lewin at Everton and thinks fans will be “in for a bit of a shock” if they expect the duo to have an on-pitch relationship.

What has Brown said about Everton and Rodrigo?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm not convinced that Rodrigo and Calvert-Lewin's talents go together that perfectly.

“You could argue that Calvert-Lewin and Bamford at Leeds are similar in that Rodrigo did okay when they played together. But if anyone's expecting Rodrigo to come in and be a regular strike partner for Calvert-Lewin, they might be in for a bit of a shock.”

Who else could Everton sign this summer?

The signing of Rodrigo, once dubbed as a “fantastic influence” by former Leeds U23 head coach Mark Jackson, would go some way to solving Everton’s goalscoring issues, a major factor in the side’s battle against relegation last term.

The Toffees’ total of 35 Premier League goals scored ranked them second-from-bottom in that particular department, eclipsing Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 31 strikes, indicating that reinforcements are required upfront.

Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that forward Arnaut Danjuma would be “welcomed with open arms” at Goodison Park, after being linked with a move to the club, despite turning down the opportunity to sign for the Merseyside outfit in January and instead making the loan move to Tottenham Hotspur from Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Everton have placed a €40m (£34m) offer on the table for Almeria striker El Bilal Toure, with Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Wolves also interested in his services.

And Italian sources indicate that Everton are one of several clubs, alongside Crystal Palace and West Ham United, monitoring the situation of AC Milan attacker Charles De Ketelaere, who could be made available for €30m (close to £26m) this summer.

Therefore, there are plenty of attacking options on the shortlist for Everton, who need to find a regular source of goals next term to avoid a third consecutive relegation battle.