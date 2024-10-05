Everton played out a dire goalless draw against Newcastle United this evening at Goodison Park, a result that means Sean Dyche's side have managed just one win in their opening seven Premier League games, and surely should see the Toffees' hierarchy considering axing the Englishman in favour of David Moyes.

Dyche's outfit managed just eight shots, accumulating just 0.13xG, in what was a bleak affair on Merseyside. While Newcastle threatened more than the home side, neither team ultimately did enough to win or looked like scoring at any point throughout the game other than Anthony Gordon's penalty miss.

Everton sit 15th in the league, having amassed just five points thus far, and Dyche has subsequently faced criticism for his team's results. This criticism has extended to calls for the ex-Burnley coach to lose his job, and speculation suggesting David Moyes is in the frame to replace him, an appointment that Goodison executives ought to be considering.

Everton Should Sack Dyche

He should be replaced by Moyes

Steering Everton to safety last season despite incurring a points deduction, there was a belief that Dyche would be able to build upon last season's encouraging campaign, although this certainly hasn't transpired as of yet.

Defeats at the hands of Brighton, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa meant a negative atmosphere around Goodison Park has surfaced once again, and although no defeats in three games since then would suggest a turnaround is occurring, positive performances haven't coincided with this improvement in results.

The Toffees relied on a spectacular brace from Dwight McNeil to reverse their fortunes last week at home to Crystal Palace, a form of scoring goals that simply isn't sustainable. Dyche's attack isn't functioning at the level required to expect to remain in the division, evidenced by today's meek attacking statistics, while the Blues have now accumulated fewer expected goals than any team in the league barring newly promoted sides Ipswich and Leicester.

This points to a coach whose methods at Goodison Park have gone stale, and thus a change is needed. Moyes, who has been described as "incredible" has continually demonstrated an ability to overachieve based on the resources allocated to him, and would represent a smart appointment.

The Scotsman is understood to be open to a return to the blue half of Merseyside according to GIVEMESPORT sources, and the club's hierarchy should be weighing up enacting the change now, with the international break representing an opportune time to do so.

Dyche's Everton Record Matches Managed 71 Wins 24 Draws 18 Losses 29 Win Percentage 34%

Everton Plotting Almiron Move

The winger is available

Regardless of who is in the dugout at Goodison Park in the foreseeable future, the club appear to be making early transfer plans to bolster the manager's squad. Everton are reportedly plotting a January move for Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron, who has been described as 'magnificent'.

Almiron was linked with a host of Saudi Arabian clubs in the summer, but a move for the Paraguayan ultimately didn't materialise. The 30-year-old has been somewhat outcasted this season, making just three Premier League appearances, for a total of 30 minutes on the pitch.

Having netted 11 league goals in the 2022/23 season, Almiron has showcased that he can perform at this level, and could be a smart pick-up for Everton.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 05/10/2024