Key Takeaways Steve Walsh, former Everton director of football, claims the club missed out on top talents like Erling Haaland.

Everton rejected deals for some major names, leading Premier League rivals to land them instead.

Walsh revealed Everton passed on signing Haaland for a bargain price, who went on to become a world-class striker.

In recent years, Everton’s transfer business has been frankly underwhelming. Hundreds of millions of pounds have been spent on players who just haven’t settled, and then been moved on for a loss, resulting in the club picking up a points deduction during the 2023/24 season for breaking profit and sustainability rules.

However, according to a former employee at the club, things could have been so much different, if only they’d listened to him. Indeed, Steve Walsh joined the Toffees from Leicester in 2016 as director of football, just after the Foxes were incredibly crowned Premier League champions. During his time with the newly crowned champions, Walsh was responsible for the signings of star players Jamie Vardy, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez, so there was a lot of optimism about his arrival on Merseyside.

However, things didn’t work out so well for Walsh with Everton, departing after just two seasons. Underwhelming signings such as Morgan Schneiderlin, Davy Klassen and Cenk Tosun marked a disappointing time with Everton for Walsh. Yet, according to Walsh, his time at the club should never have been a failure.

Related Jamie Vardy Explains Cheeky Gesture Towards Tottenham Fans Vardy was asked about his decision to wind up Spurs supporters after the Premier League clash.

The Signings Everton Missed Out on

Fees had been agreed for Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire

Walsh spoke of how Everton passed up on the chance to sign Hull duo Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson for cheap, despite his best efforts. He told The Athletic (via The Standard):

"While I was at Everton, I offered them Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire deals, when they were at Hull, and it was worth £20 million for the pair.”

After Everton rejected the opportunity, neighbours Liverpool swooped for the Scot, Robertson, and he went on to become one of the best left-backs in the world. The Reds managed to acquire the full-backs' services for a fee believed to be £8 million, in one of the biggest bargains in Premier League history.

Maguire similarly went on to great things, with Manchester United spending a mighty £80 million on the England defender in 2019. The Sheffield-born defender also became a mainstay at the heart of the England defence during multiple tournaments. If Everton had acquired his services, there is no doubt he would be a brilliant partner for Jarrad Branthwaite in Sean Dyche's current team.

Haaland and Evans Almost Joined the Toffees Too

A fee had been agreed with RB Salzburg

Yet, the biggest opportunity Everton missed out on was not signing Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland. Despite Everton signing six strikers during Walsh’s time at the club, they were against the concept of signing Haaland, who was at RB Salzburg at the time.

Haaland has gone on to score a remarkable number of goals for Manchester City, winning the Champions League, the Premier League twice, as well as various individual awards, notably the Premier League Golden Boot twice.

Incredibly, since joining the the English top flight in 2022, Haaland has scored over 67 goals, whilst Everton have scored 74 in that same period. Obviously, the former Borussia Dortmund man has played for the league champions in both his seasons, but for one man to almost equal a whole club's goal tally is extraordinary.

“Erling Haaland, the striker with Salzburg, I had him and his dad at the club with a deal done for €4m (£3.4m)”, Walsh explained. This indicates how close the Merseyside club were to completing the deal for the son of former Manchester City and Leeds man Alf-Inge Haaland.

Since that moment, Haaland has gone on to become one of, if not the best strikers in the world, setting a stunning number of records along the way, whereas it has been a series of disappointing seasons for Everton, finishing 16th, 17th and 15th in the previous three years.

Related Premier League Golden Boot Winner - Odds & Predictions Erling Haaland, Mo Salah and Heung-Min Son, take a look at the favourites for the 2024-25 Premier League Golden Boot.

Walsh continued to highlight his frustration with Everton, claiming that “the club wouldn’t back me,” and if his claims are accurate, then there is no doubt the toffees will be rueing their decision not to have faith in him.

Walsh also explained how he had a deal agreed for Northern Irish defender Jonny Evans. “I had a deal done for Jonny Evans too, before he came to Leicester, but again they wouldn’t take him". Evans went on to spend five successful years with Walsh's former club, challenging for Champions League qualification, and even winning the FA Cup.

Despite alot of the signings made under Walsh appearing as disappointing as those before him, it seems that Everton simply didn't trust him. Had Walsh's recommendations of these now world-class talents been listened to, there is little doubt that the Toffees' recent fortunes would have been a lot more successful.