Everton right-back Seamus Coleman has been dealt a new injury setback which is reportedly going to keep him out of action for another two-to-three weeks, according to injury expert Dr Rajpral Brar.

The 36-year-old, who is widely considered as one of Everton's all-time defensive greats, has featured just twice in all competitions after picking up a foot injury when on international duty for the Republic of Ireland in their Nations League opener against England in September, though he was initially deemed fit enough to feature on Sean Dyche's bench in October.

Everton Have Struggled Without Their Defensive Talisman

Coleman has been integral to the Merseyside club's success over the years

While Coleman has been dealt a minor setback, Dr Brar estimates it is a Grade 2 injury based on Dyche calling it a 'minor' setback, which will likely keep him out for two-to-three weeks, though that could extend to a month as the club will likely want to ease him back into the fray gradually.

Dyche commented that it was minor so this seems like it would be Grade 2 out of 4 which can be two or three weeks. If that’s the case, his rehab will be working on his strength and mobility to eventually progress to higher intensity. He’ll obviously be needed to be eased back so it’s unlikely to see him starting for another month, at least.

In the twilight of his career, Coleman, who is earning £73k-a-week, has struggled more with fitness and injuries, registering just 43 appearances over the last three seasons, last scoring in February 2023 in a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Goodison Park.

That season, the Toffees would finish in eighth place in the Premier League, with them having failed to finish above 15th place since. Dyche's men are currently in 16th place, having picked up just two wins and four draws from their first 11 outings of the 2024/25 league campaign.

Seamus Coleman - Premier League Career Statistics Appearances 365 Minutes 28,764 Goals 22 Assists 23 Pass Completion (%) 75.2 Tackles Per 90 (Since 2017/18) 1.88 Interceptions Per 90 (Since 2017/18) 1.01 Clearances Per 90 (Since 2017/18) 2.68

Brar's report also alluded to the uncertainty over Coleman's future, with it looking unlikely - from a financial standpoint - that Everton will hand him a new contract, with the 36-year-old's current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

All statistics via TransferMarkt and FBRef - correct as of 17/11/2024.