Everton defender Ben Godfrey has earnt the 'trust' of Sean Dyche over the last few weeks, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries this season but he's starting to find his feet once against under Dyche.

Everton news - Ben Godfrey

Godfrey signed for Everton for a fee of £25m, as per BBC. The former Norwich City man, who earns £68,000-a-week, joined the club in a period where his move may have gone slightly overlooked.

The England international arrived at Goodison Park shortly after Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez - a transfer window under Carlo Ancelotti that excited Evertonians.

This season, Godfrey has only started five Premier League games due to a horrific injury he sustained against Chelsea on the opening day of the campaign. The 25-year-old has admitted it was a difficult period mentally, after fracturing his fibula.

He said: "Mentally, it's tough. As players, football is all we know so for that to be taken away it's difficult to deal with - but I'm lucky that I've got good people at the Club, my teammates, family, friends. Everyone has kept me going, reminding me that it's only a temporary thing and I'll be back soon."

It's been a slow season for Godfrey, but he's now started the last two games under Dyche.

What has Jones said about Godfrey?

Jones has suggested that Godfrey has now earned the trust of Dyche - a difficult task considering how heavily he focuses on the defensive side of the game.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He seems to be becoming somebody that Dyche trusts and that's one of the most important things that you can have when he's your manager.

"Obviously, the defence is what he builds around and it's something that he understood most as a player. There's a complete understanding of what he's looking for in a player in certain roles, and it seems like at the moment that Godfrey's won him over."

How has Godfrey performed under Dyche?

In Everton's last fixture against Brentford, Dyche utilised Godfrey at left-back and he dealt well with the threat of Bryan Mbuemo. The 25-year-old produced four tackles, won six ground duels, and helped the Toffees earn a much-needed clean sheet and three points, as per Sofascore.

Godfrey endured a more difficult afternoon in his first start under Dyche, with Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson giving him a hard time, scoring twice.

The former Norwich defender lost possession 23 times, whilst only completing 38% of his passes, which could be a bit of a concern for Dyche going forward.

As previously mentioned, Dyche focuses more on the defensive side of the game, so the clean sheet against Brentford at home will have helped Godfrey's cause immensely, as he starts to find his feet in this Everton side.