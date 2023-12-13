Highlights Everton winger Dwight McNeil is "in the form of his life" at Goodison Park, after hitting two goals in his last three appearances.

The 24-year-old arrived in a £20m deal from Burnley during the summer of 2022 and has enjoyed a mixed spell during his time with the Toffees.

McNeil has worked well under Sean Dyche, who was his old boss during his time at Burnley.

Everton winger Dwight McNeil is “in the form of his life” after initial “doubts” about his ability emerged following his arrival in 2022, as journalist Paul Brown suggests the most significant factor in the star’s upturn in performances at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche has guided his Toffees squad out of the Premier League’s relegation zone despite being handed a ten-point deduction after the club failed to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Everton’s turnaround resulted from an upturn in form from several members of the Merseyside giants’ squad, including the impressive showings from McNeil. Dyche hopes his side can continue to pick up points in the wake of an unprecedented punishment from the Premier League and steer clear of a potential relegation battle.

McNeil’s mixed Everton career

Everton confirmed the signing of McNeil from Burnley in a deal worth £20m in July 2022, with then-head coach Frank Lampard looking to add more firepower to his side. Upon his arrival at Goodison Park, the winger couldn’t contain his excitement at sealing the move (via BBC Sport):

“When I heard about Everton's interest, I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is. I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard will help me get my stats up - and that is what I want to do and improve my game. I am a direct runner with the ball. I like to get on the ball, cut inside and create chances for the team.”

However, Dyche’s arrival in February 2023 showed Everton fans why they splashed the cash on the former Burnley man during the 2022 summer transfer window. After hitting the back of the net twice under Lampard, McNeil bagged five goals and registered two assists as the Toffees secured safety on the 2022/23 Premier League season’s final day.

Dwight McNeil - 2023/24 Premier League stats (12-12-23) Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.10 2nd Goals 2 =3rd Assists 2 =2nd Shots per game 1.9 2nd Key passes per game 1.5 1st Crosses per game 1.7 1st Stats according to WhoScored

A slow 2023/24 campaign start will have cast doubt over the 24-year-old’s suitability for regular Premier League football. But two goals in his last three appearances, including a stunning winner in a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on 2nd December, has once again cast away any doubt over his ability.

McNeil has made the left-wing spot his own in Dyche’s team and has rarely ever looked like sacrificing his spot in the starting lineup, given how vital his exceptional work-rate is for the Toffees down the flanks. Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT (11th December) that the former England U21 international is ‘showing glimpses’ of former Everton winger Kevin Sheedy.

Paul Brown on Dwight McNeil

Brown insists that Dyche's appointment has been the “best thing to have happened” to McNeil during his 18 months at Everton. The journalist believes that the winger could get “even better” and that we haven’t seen the best of him yet. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think he's progressed into a crucial player for Everton, and I think many people had doubts about him for a long time. So, I think Dyche is probably the best thing to have happened to McNeil at Everton. He's given him some confidence. He knows the manager trusts him and believes in him, and he's in the form of his life. I think he'll get even better. I don't think we've seen the best of him yet.”

Everton transfer news, including Mason Holgate’s future

Everton’s current financial situation means that it’s hard to predict how active they will be in the 2024 winter transfer window, having shown the abilities of a side capable of surviving in the Premier League. According to The Sun, the Toffees are preparing to recall Mason Holgate back from his loan at Southampton owing to a lack of playing time.

The 27-year-old has been more of a bit-part player for Russell Martin’s side at St. Mary’s which will not help increase his value ahead of a potential permanent sale in 2024. Everton want Holgate to play regularly, with Middlesbrough and Watford waiting in the wings if they recall the versatile defender from his season-long loan on the south coast. Rangers are also interested in the former England U21 international.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT (10th December) that Manchester United’s interest in Jarrad Branthwaite will be “music to Everton’s ears.” The journalist doesn’t think the Toffees will be prepared to allow the 21-year-old to leave Goodison Park but could “whack a premium on him” and hope that he ends up being worth between £80m-£100m to the Red Devils.

Everton travel to Dyche and McNeil’s former side Burnley on 16th December, looking to increase the gap between them and the relegation zone, before hosting Fulham in a Carabao Cup quarter-final on the 19th.