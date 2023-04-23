Everton midfielder Dele Alli is 'a bit of a luxury player' and might not have a future under Sean Dyche, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old's career has gone rapidly downhill since he left Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton news - Dele Alli

Dele, who is earning £100k-a-week at Everton, signed for the club for a fee which could rise to £30m, according to The Guardian.

The report adds that the Toffees will have to pay Spurs an initial £10m when Dele plays 20 times for the club, which is yet to be achieved.

Realistically, Everton may never pay a penny in terms of a transfer fee if his struggles continue.

This could be a likely scenario, with journalist Paul Brown suggesting that we may never see Dele in an Everton shirt again, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Dele signed for Turkish side Besiktas on loan at the beginning of the season, but he's now returned to Goodison Park after suffering an injury, according to BBC.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dele, but journalist Taylor believes he wouldn't suit current Everton manager Dyche.

What has Taylor said about Dele?

Taylor has suggested that Dele is a luxury player and maybe wouldn't fit in under Dyche.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it's unlikely purely because of Dyche. Generally, is Dele a Dyche player? No. Dyche likes runners, he likes hard workers, Dele is a bit of a luxury player.

"That said, I'm not keen to jump in on the pile-on on Dele. Yes, he had the world at his feet, and yes, he should be doing more, he should be delivering, he shouldn't be getting involved in the antics off the pitch.

"But, ultimately, we don't truly know what he's gone through. He may struggle mentally. When you've been at the top of the mountain and you fall down, you seem like a failure.

"I do feel an element of sadness about how his career has dropped off."

What's next for Dele?

The Daily Mail has claimed that Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi is open to giving Dele another chance next season.

As Taylor mentioned, it seems unlikely that Everton will be trying to find a place for Dele in the side next campaign, especially when you consider they will be forced to pay Spurs the more appearances he makes.

Hopefully, for the sake of Dele, he can get his career back on track as soon as possible.