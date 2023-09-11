Highlights Everton manager Sean Dyche could be in trouble if he fails to win matches over the next few weeks, with the game against Luton Town pivotal in deciding his future.

The financial situation at Everton is not in good shape, and owner Farhad Moshiri cannot afford another relegation battle while trying to sell the club.

While Everton's statistics are promising, with a high number of chances created and shots on target, it's the points on the board that ultimately matter, and Dyche will need to start proving his worth in the next three crucial games.

Everton manager Sean Dyche could be in trouble over the next few weeks for one key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees are struggling this season and are yet to win a Premier League game.

Everton news - Sean Dyche

Farhad Moshiri has been known to pull the trigger on managers regularly during his tenure at Goodison Park. Dyche is the eighth permanent boss to sit in the hot seat at Goodison Park since Moshiri acquired a majority stake back in 2016. With just one point from their opening four league games, Dyche could be in trouble if things continue.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the situation at Everton is now unsettling the players, due to problems on and off the pitch. As per BBC, Everton are exploring new investment after talks with MSP Sports Capital collapsed, with 777 Partners, who were previously interested in acquiring a stake in the club, now back in the driving seat.

The Merseyside club have some difficult fixtures coming up after the international break, with Arsenal at home this weekend and Brentford away the following week. The Toffees end the month with a home tie against Luton Town, where Dyche will be expected to come out victorious if his side are to stay in the division. Although Dyche steadied the ship last season and guided Everton away from relegation, the jury is still out on the former Burnley manager, who has a similar record to managers who have been sacked by Moshiri in the past.

Selected Everton Managers Since Moshiri Rafael Benitez Sean Dyche Frank Lampard Ronald Koeman Matches 22 23 44 58 Time In Post 199 Days 224 Days 357 Days 479 Days Points Per Game 1.14 1.09 1.00 1.48 Stats according to Transfermarkt

There's no doubt that there have been plenty of problems at Goodison Park that Dyche has been forced to contend with other than on-the-pitch matters, which has made his job pretty difficult. However, things have to improve, especially when you consider that he's been given more time than Benitez, despite a lower points-per-game record.

Read More: Ranking Every Premier League Manager From Worst To Best

Sean Dyche won't last much longer unless he turns things around - Paul Brown

Everton failed to score in their opening three games of the campaign, which is a huge concern considering they had fairly favourable fixtures. The Toffees faced Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, and Aston Villa, before eventually scoring and securing a point in their fourth game of the term against Sheffield United.

Brown has suggested that Moshiri can't afford to be involved in another relegation battle when he's trying to sell the club. The journalist adds that, as a result, Dyche's job could be in danger if he fails to win over the next few weeks, with the game against Luton Town at the end of the month pivotal to deciding his future. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"We all know that Everton's finances are not in good shape. The owner cannot afford to have them fighting another relegation battle at a time when he's trying to sell. That would be a disaster for him. So I don't believe that Sean Dyche will survive very long if he keeps losing matches. That being said, I think a lot of people will probably look to the last game Everton play in September at home to Luton. I think if Everton hadn't won a game by then and can't manage to win that one, then it's very difficult to see Sean Dyche staying in a job."

Constantly changing managers every year or so isn't a good look for Everton and consistency could be what they need to turn things around, but Dyche will certainly have to start proving his worth over the next few weeks.

Should Everton sack Sean Dyche?

Although things aren't looking great for Everton at the moment, as mentioned, changing managers every time they go on a poor run of form isn't going to bring consistent results. Everton only have one point on the board, but they're creating a large number of chances, especially in comparison to those struggling in and around them.

As per FBref, the Toffees have created an xG of 7.2, ranking them 10th in the Premier League, higher than West Ham United and Crystal Palace, who both find themselves in the top seven of the table. Only four clubs in England's top flight have had more shots on target than Dyche's side, so they're certainly getting into the right areas in attack.

The data is in Everton's favour, but ultimately it's points on the board that matter, so the next three games could be crucial in deciding Dyche's future.