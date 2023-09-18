Highlights Everton head coach Sean Dyche may survive in his role longer than people expect.

The Toffees are yet to secure their first Premier League win of the season as pressure ramps up the 52-year-old.

Behind the scenes matters having taken precedent internally at the club.

Everton head coach Sean Dyche could survive in the post for “longer than people expect” at Goodison Park, as journalist Paul Brown reveals to GIVEMESPORT why the club could be reluctant to relieve him of his duties.

The Toffees have endured a problematic start to the campaign, with issues on and off the pitch yet to be resolved.

Everton news – Latest

Everton remain on just one point after five Premier League games this term, having suffered four defeats whilst earning a point at fellow strugglers Sheffield United before the international break. Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the nature of the side’s upcoming fixtures could put Dyche under severe pressure. The Toffees’ main issue has been their lack of threat in front of goal, having failed to score in their four league defeats this season, bagging two goals at Bramall Lane.

A 1-0 home defeat to Fulham was followed by a heavy 4-0 loss at the hands of Aston Villa, with Everton’s winless run against the Villans stretching to nine games since a 3-1 victory at Villa Park in 2016. Fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers were the next victors over Dyche’s side, with a late Sasa Kalajdzic goal leaving the hosts empty-handed for the third consecutive week.

A 2-1 win at Doncaster Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup was followed by a point at Sheffield United before title challengers Arsenal secured their first win in five attempts at Goodison Park. With goalscoring being the issue, Dyche hopes that £25.75m signing Beto from Udinese can be the answer, having found the back of the net ten times in 34 appearances in Italy last term.

Meanwhile, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has agreed to sell his 94% share in the club to American investment fund 777 Partners. The British-Iranian has endured a tumultuous tenure since first investing in the club in 2016. In a statement, Moshiri said (via BBC Sport):

“The nature of ownership and financing of top football clubs has changed immeasurably since I first invested in Everton over seven years ago. “The days of an owner/benefactor are seemingly out of reach for most, and the biggest clubs are now typically owned by well-resourced private equity firms, specialist sports investors or state-backed companies and funds.”

Meanwhile, Josh Wander, founder of 777, claims the investment firm was “humbled” at the opportunity to fund Everton.

“We are truly humbled by the opportunity to become part of the Everton family as custodians of the club and consider it a privilege to be able to build on its proud heritage and values. “Our primary objective is to work with fans and stakeholders to develop the sporting and commercial infrastructure for the men's and women's teams that will deliver results for future generations of Everton supporters.”

The sale should be completed by the end of 2023 but is subject to Premier League, Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority approval.

Sean Dyche - Premier League record Matches 281 Wins 77 Draws 75 Losses 129 Goals For 270 Goals Against 402 Manager of the Month 2 Stats according to the Premier League

What has Brown said about Everton and Dyche?

Brown suggests that Dyche could survive as head coach for longer than expected, given it could cost the club “too much money to get rid of him.” The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Everton are in all sorts of financial trouble behind the scenes. The fact that Moshiri is willing to take the kind of deal from 777 for his shareholding, which he’s essentially going to be paid for on a performance-related basis, shows you how desperate he is to get out and how bad things are behind the scenes. So, it may be that Dyche survives longer than people expect simply because it will cost too much money to get rid of him.”

What next for Everton?

With 777’s takeover expected to take several months, Dyche must focus on keeping his side’s head above the water before the American investors come into the club. The Toffees travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford next weekend before massive home clashes against Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth await. Dyche will feel his side must secure at least one victory out of the side’s upcoming home games to avoid increasing pressure surrounding his position on Merseyside.

What other managerial options could Everton explore?

If Everton were to sack Dyche, several candidates could be fit for the post at Goodison Park. Out-of-work manager Graham Potter could be eager to return to Premier League management, having been relieved of his duties by Chelsea last April.

The 48-year-old impressed in his prior position as Brighton & Hove Albion's head coach, building the foundations for Roberto De Zerbi to take the Seagulls to the next level. However, Brown recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Potter is the wrong man to take charge after Dyche, given the duo’s varying managerial styles.

The Merseyside club could also represent an opportunity for current Celtic and former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers to return to the Premier League. However, a departure from Parkhead seems unlikely given his recent return to Glasgow and the Northern Irishman’s Liverpool links, having managed Everton’s fierce rivals from 2012-2015.