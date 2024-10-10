Everton have approached Besiktas manager Giovanni van Bronckorst over the managerial role at Goodison Park, despite Sean Dyche still occupying the position, according to Dirilis Postasi.

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the new season, winning just one of their opening seven Premier League matches. Despite recent results indicating some progress is being made, Dyche remains under pressure as fans express their disgruntlement.

American businessman Dan Friedkin has reached an agreement to buy Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the Merseyside club, a takeover that could spell the end for the former Burnley head coach. With new ownership rarely opting to keep the man in the dugout, Dirilis Postasi reports that Dyche losing his job at some point later this year is an inevitability, and Van Bonckhorst is being lined up as his successor.

Everton Eyeing van Bonckhorst

The Dutchman is experiencing 'turbulent circumstances' at Besiktas

With the Friedkin group close to completing their takeover of Everton, Dyche's days at Goodison Park appear numbered. The new owners are waiting for Premier League approval before the deal is sealed, and the heat on the man in charge of the Toffees' team could be about to increase.

A disappointing start to the campaign, which has seen the Blues accumulate just five points from seven matches and crash out of the EFL Cup, leaves Dyche with a lot of work to do to convince the new custodians of the historic club that he is the right man to take them forward.

According to Dirillis Postasi, the Friedkin group have already begun succession planning, approaching former Arsenal defender and current Besiktas boss Van Bronckhorst about his potential interest in the role. The 49-year-old only took charge of the Turkish outfit in the summer but is said to be embroiled in a 'turbulent' period for the Istanbul club.

It's said that Van Bronckhorst has already rejected an approach from Everton, but if this difficulty at Besiktas continues, then he may give the English side the green light.

How this appointment would be received by the Goodison faithful remains to be seen, with the ex-Netherlands international experiencing a mixed managerial career thus far. Winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup twice with Feyenoord, he also led Rangers to their first European final since 2008 in 2022, although they ultimately lost the game to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Van Bronckhorst's spell at Ibrox ended in tumultuous fashion, dramatically crashing out of the Champions League and finding themselves comfortably adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, with this downfall likely making room for scepticism over the possible appointment amongst Everton supporters.

Statistical Comparison of Managerial Records Stat Dyche Van Bronckhorst Matches Managed 545 279 Wins 193 166 Draws 148 42 Losses 159 71 Win Percentage 35% 59%

Calvert-Lewin Could Make U-Turn

His contract expires at the end of this season

Whoever is in charge at Everton come the start of next season could be without star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose contract expires next summer. However, reports have emerged suggesting the forward could make a shock U-turn and put pen to paper on a brand-new deal with the Merseyside club.

The Englishman has struggled with fitness issues in recent years, but is still seen as a valuable member of Everton's squad. Netting 16 goals and 13 goals in back-to-back seasons between 2019 and 2021, the club's hierarchy will be keen for him to agree to remain in the north-west, in the hope that he can rediscover this prolific form.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 10/10/2024