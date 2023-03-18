Everton manager Sean Dyche 'won't accept passengers' as he looks to guide the Merseyside club away from relegation, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Neal Maupay is one player struggling at Everton and if he continues to not take his chances, Dyche won't keep him around for long.

Everton news - Neal Maupay

The former Brighton and Hove Albion star is currently earning £50k-a-week at Everton, but he certainly isn't delivering on the pitch this season.

Young Ellis Simms was given a chance to start up front against Merseyside rivals Liverpool shortly after Dyche took over as manager, which says a lot about what the former Burnley boss thinks of Maupay at the moment.

Maupay has never been the most prolific goalscorer, scoring just 27 Premier League goals in 122 games, as per Transfermarkt. Despite the lack of goals throughout his career, Evertonians would have expected more than the single strike Maupay has produced for them this season.

The 26-year-old has been given a fair crack of the whip for the Toffees this campaign, featuring in 20 Premier League fixtures, but he's going to run out of chances sooner rather than later if he continues failing to perform on the pitch.

What has Jones said about Maupay?

Jones has suggested that due to the type of manager Dyche is and the situation Everton are in, Maupay won't get away with being a passenger.

When asked about Maupay not starting for Everton at the moment, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "You've got to take your chances when you're in a team like this. They simply won't accept passengers.

"Dyche wants players he can trust and rely on and if when you're given opportunities, you don't take them, you'll lose that trust and faith and will have to win it back in training.

"It's quite simple, you don't get many chances in a team like this."

What options does Dyche have up top?

Due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's lack of availability, Dyche is left with Simms, Demarai Gray, and Maupay as attacking options. Calvert-Lewin has played just once since Dyche has arrived at Goodison Park.

Gray was given his first two starts under Dyche against Nottingham Forest and Brentford in an unfamiliar centre-forward role, scoring once and achieving a Sofascore rating of 7.5 in the latter game.

Simms has averaged a Whoscored rating of 6.08 in the Premier League this campaign, with Maupay slightly ahead with 6.24.

Taking all of this into consideration, Gray could be Dyche's best option if Calvert-Lewin's injury troubles continue.