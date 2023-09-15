Highlights Journalist Paul Brown believes that appointing Graham Potter as Everton's new head coach would be too extreme of a change from Sean Dyche.

The Toffees have struggled in the Premier League, failing to win any of their first four games and are facing pressure early in the campaign.

Everton welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Everton appointing Graham Potter to replace head coach Sean Dyche would be “too big a swing from one extreme to the other” at Goodison Park, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on managerial appointments under majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the Premier League campaign, failing to win a game in their first four fixtures.

Everton manager news – Sean Dyche

Brown has already told GIVEMESPORT that Dyche could be facing a few critical weeks in terms of his future at the club, with fixtures at home to Luton Town and Bournemouth already looking like massive games. The Toffees could not have started the season much worse, having failed to score in their first three games.

A 1-0 home defeat to Fulham was followed by a 4-0 thumping at Aston Villa as Dyche watched in bemusement. The following week, Wolverhampton Wanderers were the visitors to Goodison Park. But Everton couldn’t convert the chances they created, and a late Sasa Kalajdzic goal for the Black Country outfit succumbed them to another 1-0 defeat on Merseyside.

They responded with an unconvincing 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup before earning a point in a 2-2 draw with fellow Premier League strugglers Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Dyche will be feeling the pressure, having earned just one point from a possible 12 and is one of the favourites to face the sack early in the campaign.

Everton attempted to solve their goalscoring problems last month, signing Udinese striker Beto. The Portuguese centre-forward arrives in the Premier League in a deal worth £25.75m, penning a four-year contract at Goodison Park.

The 25-year-old bagged ten goals and registered two assists in 34 appearances last term, hinting that he could be an improvement on Everton’s current striker options. But Beto is under pressure to hit the ground running in the top flight immediately, with Dyche praying he’s the answer to his goalscoring problems. Otherwise, he could face the sack before long.

Sean Dyche - Premier League managerial record Matches 280 Wins 77 Draws 75 Losses 128 Goals For 270 Goals Against 401 Manager of the Month awards 2 All stats according to the Premier League

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown believes that one of Everton’s biggest problems under Moshiri is that they keep lurching from “one extreme to another” when replacing managers. Asked if Potter, most recently sacked from Chelsea last season, could be a Dyche replacement, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it would frankly be too big a swing from one extreme to the other to go from Dyche to Potter. One of Everton’s big problems is they've never had, since Moshiri arrived, one overarching strategy of what they are, what the team’s identity should be and how it should play or line up. They've lurched from one extreme to another each time they've had to get rid of a manager, and you've had to start from scratch, rebuilding a team for a completely different style of play. That can't go on.”

How long has Dyche got before a potential sacking?

After a disappointing start to the season, Dyche will target specific games for his team to take points out of in the coming weeks as the club reach a significant moment of their campaign. Everton welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon, representing a free hit for the Toffees.

Dyche’s outfit beat the title challengers 1-0 at home last term. But the visitors will be overwhelming favourites, having secured ten points out of a possible 12 in the Premier League this term. Sunday’s clash shouldn’t determine whether the 52-year-old keeps his job on Merseyside. But a trio of games, including a trip to Brentford and two home meetings with Luton and Bournemouth, could decide the outcome of the former Burnley manager’s future.

What has Dyche said about his job?

Dyche believes that Everton must get out of the cycle they have been stuck in for the last two seasons, where they have narrowly avoided relegation by the slimmest of margins. In the week following their 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa, the head coach said (via The Guardian):

“Last season, we beat Arsenal, lost to Liverpool, beat Leeds, and the story was just starting to go upwards. Then, a few draws and losses meant we never quite got it going the right way until the end. When you win and perform, the mood changes. The fans’ words change, the media’s words change, and it snowballs in the right direction. “But we have to win games. It is not just a win, but the idea that we can create a new feeling instead of this ‘same old, same old’. That is what it felt like last weekend, which is why I didn’t enjoy it. There was too much of ‘that was like it has been for years and years’. I can take the defeat in the first game of the season. I don’t want to lose, but I want to see a team that can perform.”

Dyche is aware of the problems at Everton but must find a way to turn his side’s form around to avoid becoming one of a long list of managers who eventually failed at Goodison.