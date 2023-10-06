Highlights Everton manager Sean Dyche's position is under scrutiny and he could face intense pressure if his team fails to secure a positive result against AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have had a difficult start to the Premier League season, sitting one point above the relegation zone after seven games.

Everton face Merseyside rivals Liverpool in their first game after season's second international break.

Everton manager Sean Dyche could come “under the microscope” if his side fail to secure a positive result against AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Saturday, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his thoughts on the head coach’s position.

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the Premier League campaign.

Everton manager news – Sean Dyche

When appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor in January, Dyche aimed to keep Everton in the Premier League. The 52-year-old instilled grit and confidence in the Toffees side that eventually scraped their top-flight survival on last season’s final day with a 1-0 victory over this weekend’s opponents Bournemouth.

After securing survival, Dyche was a popular figure and received the fan base’s backing heading into the new campaign. But a disastrous start this term has seen the club looking over the shoulder again, sitting one point above the bottom three after seven games.

Everton opened the season with three consecutive defeats without scoring a goal, including disappointing 1-0 home losses to Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, either side of a 4-0 humiliation at Villa Park. The Toffees then handed Sheffield United their only point of the season in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane before an uninspiring 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal followed after the international break. Dyche’s side claimed victory in a 3-1 success at Brentford last month but failed to build on that in the league, succumbing 2-1 at home to Premier League new boys Luton Town.

Dyche faces pressure to earn victory when Bournemouth arrive at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon. The Cherries sit second from bottom in the Premier League, yet to pick up their first win in the top flight this term.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola will feel this is a chance to relieve some pressure going into the season’s second international break. But Dyche knows that failure to win could see a turn of the fan base, who have questioned his methods and suitability for the job this season.

Sean Dyche - Premier League record Matches 281 Wins 78 Draws 75 Losses 130 Goals For 274 Goals Against 405 Manager of the Month 2 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Everton’s clash with Bournemouth could prove ‘decisive’ for Dyche – Dean Jones

Jones wonders whether Saturday’s game could prove a ‘decisive’ game to conclude whether Dyche can stay in his job at Goodison Park. The journalist feels the 52-year-old head coach is under more pressure than Iraola. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“We are approaching the stage when it is typical for a top-flight manager to lose their job, and Dyche is one man who could be under the microscope in the international break if things go wrong for him this weekend. “Everton’s defeat to Luton was a real blow, and this clash against Bournemouth already has the feel of a six-pointer. Iraola has plenty to prove himself after a slow start in England, but Dyche is probably under most pressure to win on Saturday, and if this one goes wrong, things will get pretty intense. “If they lose to Bournemouth, they will be looking with some trepidation towards the next match because it's against Liverpool! That game in a couple of weeks is not one any club would look forward to, but for Everton, if they are out of form and confidence, it could feel even worse. The fan base seems split on their feelings towards the manager's future, but you wonder if this is a decisive time for Dyche to stay in his job.”

What are the chances of Dyche losing his job?

Unsurprisingly, Dyche is one of the favourites to lose his job at Goodison Park during the autumn months of the season. Everton’s new stadium should open for business next season, and the club cannot afford a campaign in the Championship while work is under construction.

However, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT last month that Dyche could keep his job ‘longer than people expect.’ That’s because there are questions about whether Everton can afford the pay-off required to sack Dyche, given their precarious financial situation at Goodison Park. The same journalist also tells GIVEMESPORT that things are ‘so bad behind the scenes’, with incoming owners 777 Partners potentially having to loan the club money just to pay the bills.

With results on the pitch below par coupled with uncertainty behind the scenes, there’s a poor atmosphere currently surrounding Goodison Park. Therefore, Dyche must gear his side up to earn victory over struggling Bournemouth on Saturday to change the mood amongst supporters heading into the break. The former Burnley manager doesn’t want to be in a position where he must get a result against Liverpool to save his job in two weeks time.

Read More: Six players are set to leave Goodison for nothing including £212k-a-week duo