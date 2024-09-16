Everton manager Sean Dyche will be under increasing pressure at Goodison Park after failing to pick up a point in the Premier League this season, but BBC reporter Phil McNulty has suggested that the board have made it clear that he has the support of the club's hierarchy.

Dyche has earned himself plenty of credit during his time at Goodison Park after successfully steering the Merseyside club away from the relegation zone two seasons in a row. Last term, the Toffees finished comfortably above the drop despite multiple points deductions.

Evertonians will have been hoping that the ship has now been steadied heading into the 2024/2025 campaign, but it's been a disastrous start for the Toffees.

Everton Hierarchy Supporting Sean Dyche

A sacking decision is complicated

Writing for the BBC, journalist McNulty as claimed that Everton have made it clear that Dyche has the support of the hierarchy at Goodison Park. The respected reporter also adds that even if the club wanted to make a change, there are potential financial implications and complications due to the ongoing takeover situation...

"Everton have made it clear Sean Dyche still has the support of the club’s hierarchy behind the scenes and at the moment it does not look as if anyone has the power or is inclined to make a managerial change even if they wanted to, that is even before you get to the financial implications of such a decision."

Dyche's Record as Everton Manager Matches Managed 67 Wins 23 Draws 16 Losses 28 Points Per Game 1.27

Everton suffered a disappointing start during the 2023/2024 season too, failing to win a game until late September after picking up three points away to Brentford. Dyche doesn't have the best of records in the opening games of Premier League campaigns, so there's an argument to suggest that Everton supporters just have to ride the wave for a few more weeks.

Pundit Chris Sutton recently claimed that some of the Everton fanbase are turning against Dyche, but he believes it's ridiculous for them to be doing so so early in the campaign. Up next for the Toffees in the Premier League is a trip to Leicester City in what is already looking like a vital fixture for Everton.

Jordan Pickford in Danger of Being Axed

The Everton goalkeeper has struggled

One player who regularly saves Everton and has done so over the last few years is Jordan Pickford. The England international has undoubtedly been one of Everton's key stars and a major reason why they are still a Premier League club.

Reports have suggested, however, the Pickford's position could be under threat after a disappointing start to the season. The Toffees are regularly shipping goals and the former Sunderland goalkeeper hasn't covered himself in glory so far this term. There's no doubt Pickford needs to improve, but the defensive structure in front of him is far from helping.

