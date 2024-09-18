Everton manager Sean Dyche is under increasing pressure at Goodison Park after a poor start to the season, and Liverpool Echo journalist Tony Scott has claimed that his days are numbered if they lose to Leicester City this weekend.

It's been a disastrous opening four games in the Premier League for the Toffees who are yet to secure a point. The Merseyside outfit were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Southampton on Tuesday night, with pressure ramping up on the former Burnley boss.

Dyche managed to get a tune out of his Everton side last season, comfortably staying up despite multiple points deductions, but it's all gone downhill since then.

Dyche Could be Sacked After Leicester

It's a must-win for the Everton boss

Speaking live on Sky Sports, Liverpool Echo journalist Scott has claimed that Dyche's days are numbered if the Toffees lose to Leicester on Saturday...

"If he loses against Leicester, I think his days are numbered. I think he's got to take a minimum of four points from his next two games, Crystal Palace and Leicester."

Sean Dyche's Premier League statistics - Everton record by season Season Games Played Points 2022/23 18 21 2023/24 38 40* - (with 10pt deduction) 2024/25 4 0

Dyche is well-known historically for making his teams difficult to beat and defensively solid, but that's all gone out of the window in the 2024/2025 season. Everton have conceded 13 goals so far this term, more than any other side in Europe's top-five leagues.

The Merseyside outfit sit bottom of the table without a point and naturally, fans are frustrated with what's going on at Goodison Park. It's been a tricky start in terms of opposition, facing Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Aston Villa, but there's been little excuse for Dyche when looking at the performance levels.

According to Sky Sports, as it stands, Everton are willing to back Dyche to turn it around, but you'd imagine they will have a decision to make if things get worse. A loss away to Leicester could change the situation. The Foxes are likely to be in and around the relegation battle this term, so it's a game that Everton will need to win if they want to sail away from the relegation zone.

Everton Fans Are Showing Their Frustration

They weren't pleased with Dyche's substitution

During Everton's clash with Southampton, Dyche opted to take off centre-forward Beto in the second half. The Toffees were level at 1-1, but Dyche opted to bring on full-back Ashley Young, leaving no striker on the pitch.

BBC journalist Shamoon Hafez was at the game, claiming that 'loud jeers' erupted around the ground when the substitution was announced. The supporters inside Goodison Park made their feelings clear about the decision from Dyche, while the Toffees failed to find another goal and were knocked out on penalties.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-09-24.