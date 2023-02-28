Everton boss Sean Dyche won't hesitate to drop Neal Maupay after he 'wasn't good enough' against Aston Villa last weekend, journalist Dean Jones informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old was brought in at Goodison Park last summer from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee in the region of £15 million, though has struggled to make any sort of impact at the club.

Everton latest news - Neal Maupay

Lately, The Liverpool Echo has revealed that Maupay could be set to continue up front for Everton in their clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in midweek due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's ongoing injury problems.

Toffees manager Dyche had his say on Maupay's involvement in the side and how to create more chances for the Frenchman, saying: “It’s making the chances and waiting for one to go in. As long as Neal’s in there trying to take them. At the end of the day, you get in there often enough, one will go in. It goes in and it releases the weirdness of it and the noise of it, then you’re off and running."

Maupay has made 19 appearances for Everton this season and has netted just one goal alongside laying on a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

With Calvert-Lewin laid off due to injury, only Maupay and Ellis Simms are naturally predicated on providing a focal point in attack for the Blues after their failure to add to their forward line in January.

What has Dean Jones said about Neal Maupay?

Journalist Jones thinks that Dyche will not hesitate to drop Maupay if his performances aren't up to scratch at Goodison Park.

Jones told GMS: "I mean, he certainly wasn't good enough at the weekend, but I think Dyche will recognise that and he'll find a way to make it work because he doesn't have many other options. If the player doesn't reach the standards that are accepted of him, then I think you'll just be left out. I don't think that there'll be much emotion in Sean Dyche and his decision-making from here because there can't be; he'll put his trust in someone else. It will be that simple."

Can Neal Maupay step up for Everton in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Everton fans will certainly hope so, with their side crying out for some attacking inspiration to help alleviate the club away from the Premier League relegation zone they currently reside in.

Of course, Maupay does have some decent pedigree in the English top flight, having scored at least eight times in his first three seasons at Brighton.

Nevertheless, he has never been heralded as a prolific striker and has struggled to get himself into the correct areas to capitalise on cross-balls from wide, which have become a key feature under Dyche in his short tenure so far.

Time is of the essence if Everton are to stay up this campaign, though they need to find their shooting boots before too long or suffering relegation to the Sky Bet Championship will escalate from a possibility into an inevitability.