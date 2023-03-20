Everton manager Sean Dyche needs Ben Godfrey and his versatility right now, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 25-year-old is a centre-back by trade but has been playing at left-back ahead of Vitalii Mykolenko, who O'Rourke doesn't think is as good a defender as his English team-mate.

Everton news — Ben Godfrey

Godfrey returned to Premier League action back in December after breaking his leg at the start of the season against Chelsea.

As per Transfermarkt, he's started at left-back in Everton's last few fixtures, which includes the 2-2 draw with Graham Potter's side at Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

According to BBC Sport, the Toffees paid Norwich City £25m for Godfrey when they signed him back in 2020.

Dyche has quite a few centre-half options at Goodison Park, with the likes of James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Conor Coady also able to play in central defence.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Ben Godfrey and Everton?

O'Rourke has praised Godfrey for his versatility and thinks it's something Everton need at present.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He's probably a better defender than Mykolenko, obviously doesn't give you that left-side balance down the left, but I think he's proved in the past that he can fit in in so many positions.

"He's so versatile, Ben Godfrey. He's played at both full-back positions, he's played centre-back, he's played midfield, and he just gives so many options to Sean Dyche's side. That's what he needs right now in this fight for survival."

What is Ben Godfrey's biggest strength?

Aside from his versatility, it's probably his ability to get rid of danger.

As per FBref, the Everton star has ranked in the 93rd percentile for clearances among centre-backs over the last year.

Right now, though, Godfrey is playing at left-back, but it's hard to imagine him staying there forever at Everton.

As O'Rourke mentioned, with the Englishman being a right-footed centre-half, the Toffees have lost a bit of balance and attacking threat down that side. After watching Leighton Baines maraud up and down the left flank for so many years, supporters are probably going to want to see a more natural and threatening option there later down the line.

Godfrey, however, is doing a job in the left-back position at present. For the time being, it makes sense for Dyche to keep him there as he helps the Merseyside club to continue picking up points in their fight for survival.