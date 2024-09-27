Everton have endured a torrid start to the 2024/25 campaign. Winless after five games, the Toffees picked up their first point of the season away to struggling Leicester City. Sean Dyche's side have started poorly, but it’s the manner of their defeats that’s caused the most concern.

Conceding seven goals at the hands of Tottenham and Brighton is one thing and could be excused as a bad day at the office. But in relinquishing successive two-goal leads against Aston Villa and Bournemouth, they’ve left little room for optimism. Defensively, Everton have looked vulnerable. It’s unlike a Sean Dyche side to show such frailty at the back, and a big part of their struggles has come from their inability to call upon Nathan Patterson and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The pair have struggled with injuries this season, and in their absence, Dyche has resorted to a number of different solutions. Summer signing Jesper Lindstrom arrived with a lot of promise but has also struggled to get up to speed and only made his debut last weekend. Dyche knows that the problems at Everton are greater than the selection issues he currently has. But he’ll argue that until he can field his strongest XI, fans can’t expect to see the best of Everton this season.

Everton’s Strongest Starting XI

Everton awaiting defensive reinforcements

Everton’s strongest starting XI sees Patterson come in at right-back and Branthwaite at centre-back. With Jordan Pickford between the sticks, Vitaliy Mykolenko at left-back, and the experienced James Tarkowski partnering Branthwaite.

James Garner, who himself has struggled with injuries, partners Idrissa Gana Gueye in central midfield in Everton’s strongest starting XI. Lindstrom and fellow summer signing Iliman Ndiaye will play on either wing, with Dwight McNeil in the hole behind the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton have looked sharp at times going forward this season and with Ndiaye netting his first goal for the club against Leicester, there’s enough quality in Everton’s attack to win them games. The Toffees have found some form in front of goal. But they will struggle to pick up points until their backline is back to full fitness.

Goals Conceded Premier League 24/25 Rank Team Goals Conceded 1. Everton 14 1. Wolves 14 3. Brentford 9 3. Southampton 9 3. West Ham 9 6. Bournemouth 8 6. Ipswich Town 8 6. Leicester City 8

The Injuries

Fans await Branthwaite and Patterson's return

Everton may not have the longest injury list in the world. But with key players out and a thread-bare squad still relying on the likes of Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman, the impact of injuries to Patterson and Branthwaite has been laid bare.

Patterson has been a solid addition to Everton’s side since he arrived from Rangers three years ago but has had to contend with several injuries. Still only 22, the Scottish defender made 20 appearances last season, as Everton conceded just 51 Premier League goals. Patterson’s loss has been impactful. But the loss of Branthwaite has been seismic. The 22-year-old started 35 of Everton’s 38 Premier League games last season, as the Toffees finished with the fourth-best defensive record in the league.

His performances earned him a maiden England cap, and without him in the side, Everton currently have the worst defensive record in the division this season, conceding 14 goals in just five games. Garner has only just made his way back into the team after a spell on the sidelines. The 23-year-old is another key part of Dyche’s side, having made 37 Premier League appearances last season. Keeping him fit will be vital to restoring some balance to Everton’s midfield.

The New Signings

Lindstrom has underwhelmed since loan move

Lindstrom arrived at Everton on loan from Napoli this summer. The Danish winger excelled in Germany for Eintracht Frankfurt, helping them win the Europa League in 2022. Lindstrom, though, failed to reproduce his form after a big-money move to Napoli, and he's so far struggled to make an impact in England.

Dyche entrusted Lindstrom with his first Premier League start against Leicester. But whilst fellow summer signing Ndiaye impressed, Lindstrom looked off the pace and will need to improve if he’s to help Everton move away from the relegation zone.

Jesper Lindrom's Everton Stats Appearances 3 Progressive Carries Per 90 3 Progressive Passes Per 90 1 xGoals Per 90 0.45

When Dyche Could Play His Best Starting XI

Dyche needs his strongest XI available ahead of winnable run of games

Branthwaite is optimistic about his return to action after groin surgery. The centre-back played for Everton’s U21s last Sunday but hasn’t played since June, and his return won’t be rushed. Patterson also made his long-awaited return to action during Everton's U21s game against Sunderland. The full-back has struggled with a hamstring injury picked up against Chelsea in April, the latest in a succession of injury problems for the young defender.

Everton are approaching a crucial run of games, as they prepare to face relegation rivals Ipswich Town and Southampton. With an international break still to come, Dyche will be hoping he has enough time to welcome Patterson and Branthwaite into the fold, with Everton desperately needing to make the most out of a kind run of fixtures.