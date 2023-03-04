Everton boss Sean Dyche will do 'enough' to keep Everton 'above water' in the Premier League, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Everton 'probably going to have enough' in relegation battle at Goodison Park

The Toffees languish in the relegation zone in the Premier League standings and have 13 games left to try and preserve their top-flight status at Goodison Park.

Everton latest news - Sean Dyche

Since being appointed as Everton manager in January, Dyche has managed five Premier League games in total, recording two victories over Arsenal and Leeds United alongside three losses against Liverpool, Aston Villa and the Gunners, as per Sky Sports.

The Toffees had been competitive in all four fixtures prior to the 4-0 reverse at the Emirates in midweek, though have managed to score just twice throughout, which has been a major bugbear this campaign in their efforts to climb the table.

Everton are the lowest-scoring side in the Premier League, managing to hit the net just 17 times in 25 matches and a lack of forward options has become a huge concern amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin's continued struggle with injuries.

Next the Blues travel to the City Ground on Sunday for a massive relegation six-pointer against Nottingham Forest.

What has Dean Jones said about Sean Dyche and Everton?

Journalist Jones has said that Dyche will just about get Everton over the line and preserve their place in the Premier League.

Jones told GMS: "That's what Sean Dyche is ultimately going to want. That's what a lot of his Burnley seasons came down to, they would always make sure that they were in the game and there wasn't a lot in them. Now the attack of Everton is not that sharp, but with direct football and well-executed set pieces, it's probably going to be enough for them; they're probably just about going to have enough to keep their heads above water."

Can Sean Dyche keep Everton in the Premier League?

Dyche has every chance of keeping Everton in the Premier League; however, he will need to take a significant portion of points from his next few matches in charge to really get the wheels in motion to secure their survival.

In their next few weeks, the Toffees travel to Nottingham Forest before a home match against Brentford. Following that, a home match against Tottenham Hotspur is sandwiched inbetween trips to Chelsea and Manchester United, which could prove to be a tough run of games for Dyche to pick up results.

Everton lack squad depth and a cutting edge in front of goal, adding even more nerves to what promises to be a tension-packed last third of the season at Goodison Park.

Things really are at a stage of make or break now for the Toffees and the former Burnley manager will be relying on his players to step up and produce some massive performances to stay up.