Everton manager Sean Dyche has provided an injury update ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday evening.

Last time out, the Toffees secured an impressive 2-0 victory away to Ipswich Town, with Michael Keane and Iliman Ndiaye getting on the scoresheet. Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner were among the players to miss the match due to injury, and Dyche has now provided an update on their fitness.

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Dyche said...

"Jimmy Garner we're waiting on more news, just a specialist view, on a back injury. Broja is getting on the edge of coming into training, working with the sport science team. Chermiti is making progress but he's still a number of weeks away."

Alongside that, Dyche also confirmed that Tim Ireogbunam is a number of weeks away from being able to return after missing the clash against Ipswich.

The Toffees are on an impressive spell after struggling in the opening four games of the campaign. Everton are unbeaten since then, winning two and drawing two with their latest result against Ipswich a particular highlight. Although Dyche will be expecting to beat newly promoted sides, it's imperative that the Merseyside outfit pick up points against the teams around them, and it's not given them a bit of breathing space at the bottom of the table.

Dyche later provided a positive update on Jarrad Branthwaite after he was ruled out against Ipswich last time out...

"He's trained all week. I made a call last week [not to include him] because it was important to have a clear week's training so yes, he will be a part of the squad."

Everton currently sit on eight points in England's top flight, four points above the relegation zone.