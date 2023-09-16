Highlights Everton manager Sean Dyche is under pressure after a poor start to the season and upcoming tough fixtures against Arsenal and Brentford.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has got off to a poor start this season, and journalist Paul Brown has explained why he could be under even more pressure in the next few weeks, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees are looking to avoid a third successive relegation battle in the Premier League.

Everton news - Sean Dyche

Dyche was appointed back in January with the task of helping Everton avoid relegation to the Championship. The former Burnley manager was successful despite it going down to the final day against Bournemouth. The Merseyside club looked destined for the drop under Frank Lampard, so all in all, Dyche did well to guide them away from the relegation zone.

However, this campaign hasn't started how Evertonians would have hoped, with just one point from a possible twelve coming against fellow strugglers Sheffield United. Although Dyche did enough to avoid relegation from the Premier League, his statistics stacked up against previous managers doesn't look too pleasing.

Selected Everton Managers Since Moshiri Rafael Benitez Sean Dyche Frank Lampard Ronald Koeman Matches 22 23 44 58 Time In Post 199 Days 224 Days 357 Days 479 Days Points Per Game 1.14 1.09 1.00 1.48 Stats according to Transfermarkt

However, there is no doubt that Dyche has been dealt a difficult hand, especially when it comes to recruitment. The Toffees have spent just £2.6m in upfront payments for new signings since he took over, despite offloading the likes of Tom Cannon, Alex Iwobi, and Ellis Simms for decent fees.

It doesn't get any easier for Sean Dyche - Paul Brown

Everton face Arsenal and Brentford over their next couple of games, two sides who will be hoping to compete in the top half of the Premier League, with the Gunners likely to be pushing Manchester City all the way for the title. If the Toffees are unable to pick up points in the next few weeks, then questions will be asked of Dyche and whether he can turn things around.

Brown has suggested that it doesn't get any easier for Dyche with the two games coming up and he will already be feeling the pressure after a poor start to the season. The journalist adds that the pressure could be increased if Everton don't manage to get a good result in their next two fixtures. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I don't think it gets any easier for Sean Dyche or Everton because the next two games do look quite daunting. I think when a lot of Everton fans looked at the fixtures to open the season, they thought this looks like quite a soft opening. Then they lost three games in a row and only managed to draw against Sheffield United. I think that does put some pressure on the manager. It's entirely possible that they don't get a good result from either of the next two either. That will put him under even more pressure."

Despite the disappointing results against Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Fulham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Dyche has reiterated in the media that he's been pleased with the performances. Everton's main issue has been struggling to put the ball in the back of the net, but Dyche has been pleased with some of the signs...

"I think we’ve tried to construct that through some testing times financially. Trying to construct that mixture of age, experience and belief in what we do as a unit, but also that freshness of some players who are slightly younger with that hunger, the desire to be at the Football Club. That hasn’t proved in wins yet, but I believe it has in performances, and I believe this a group who will get hungrier and hungrier to get those wins and keep progressing, and that’s what we want."

Is Sean Dyche in trouble at Everton?

There's been lots of chopping and changing at Goodison Park and bringing in consistency when it comes to managers is important. However, Dyche won't get unlimited lives, and there will come a point when these poor results have to turn into positive ones, or questions will be asked of the former Burnley manager.

For now, Evertonians will have to hope and pray that the performances turn into positive results, and with the likes of Beto and Jack Harrison coming into the fold of late, improvements could be just around the corner. Arsenal at Goodison Park tomorrow will be a big challenge, but the Toffees defeated the Gunners at home last season in Dyche's first game in charge.