Everton's topsy-turvy form continues to be a thorn in Sean Dyche's side, raising question marks over his future at Goodison Park. The Toffees appeared to have turned a corner in late September and October with five games without defeat, including wins over Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

However, a concerning 1-0 defeat to relegation battlers Southampton last time out (November 2) may have dragged Dyche's men back into the drop zone dogfight. The 53-year-old has proven to be a fighter throughout his managerial career, but he could be at risk, especially with the Merseysiders' impending takeover and stadium move.

talkSPORT reports that Dyche could face the sack if Everton fail to beat West Ham United on Saturday (November 9). The Hammers are also facing a difficult period, and Julen Lopetegui is feeling the heat at the London Stadium. It's claimed that prospective owner Dan Friedkin needs convincing that Dyche is the right man for the job.

Everton are rich in top-flight history, playing the most seasons of any club at the highest level of English football and spending only four seasons outside of the top tier. The Friedkin Group certainly won't want that to change ahead of the takeover, which puts pressure on Dyche.

Here, we look at five out-of-work managers who are likely to be candidates to succeed Dyche if he does depart.

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate came agonizingly close to guiding England to trophy success for the first time since 1966 but failed to get over the final hurdle. He led the Three Lions to the final of the last two European Championships but faltered in defeats to Italy (3-2 on pens) and Spain.

The 54-year-old resigned from the role after Euro 2024, and a return to club management seems likely for the ex-Middlesbrough manager. He recently suggested he's in no rush to get back in the dugout, but the lure of Premier League football might be too great an opportunity to turn down. His troubled reign at the Riverside sticks out like a sore thumb on his managerial resume, and he might want to correct this.

Despite Southgate's recent admission of a potential career break, the Friedkin Group have reportedly made him a potential candidate to replace Dyche. They may want to mark a new era in Merseyside by appointing England's most successful manager since World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey.

David Moyes

David Moyes knows the club like the back of his hand after spending 11 years at Goodison, becoming one of the Toffees' most beloved managers. The Scot propelled the Blues into constant European qualification contention and even achieved a top-four finish. It's fair to say he's still cherished by supporters who fondly reflect on his reign.

Everton are a different beast these days, scrapping it out at the bottom of the Premier League. The 61-year-old knows how to deal with such situations, ensuring West Ham avoided relegation before transforming them into UEFA Europa Conference League winners.

Moyes is available for a potential return to the first English club of his managerial career after parting ways with West Ham in the summer. He reportedly desires a reunion with the Toffees amid links to fellow strugglers Wolves and Crystal Palace. His experience and knowledge of the club, the Premier League, and the city might be perfect for the Friedkin project.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter took a considerable risk when succeeding manager Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea in September 2022, a dream move that turned into a nightmare. The weight of Stamford Bridge proved too heavy for the English coach, who was unable to replicate his impressive reign at Brighton.

The West London giants dismissed the 49-year-old in April 2023, and he has since been on a lengthy sabbatical, although many envisioned he was waiting for England. Tuchel has beaten him to the Three Lions job, and a return to Premier League football seems likely. It's easy to forget he had Brighton playing an exciting brand of football and sitting fourth when he left.

Potter reportedly has admirers at Goodison despite his past Stamford Bridge struggles. His Seagulls stint can't be ignored, but fans might be concerned that the Everton job's stressful nature resembles the crazy environment he walked into in Todd Boehly's Chelsea.

Sergio Conceicao

Sergio Conceicao has the passionate personality that Everton fans would most likely gravitate towards if the Portuguese coach were to replace Dyche. He's similarly larger-than-life to the current Toffees coach but perhaps possesses a more attractive playing philosophy that Arsenal fans will know well from last season's UEFA Champions League.

If the 49-year-old were to take up the Goodison hot seat, a rivalry with Mikel Arteta would be renewed. He's not just an aggressive character; he's also a respected tactician, having guided FC Porto to three Primeira Liga titles during a seven-year reign at the Estadio do Dragao.

Everton are reportedly interested in Conceicao but may need to swoop quickly, as West Ham are also setting their sights on the Portuguese coach. He left Porto amid talk of the Marseille job in the summer, but the Ligue 1 giants turned to Roberto De Zerbi.

Edin Terzic

Edin Terzic's stock is high after taking Borussia Dortmund to Wembley, where they fell to a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. After that defeat, the German coach surprisingly parted ways with BvB, and the Black and Yellows have struggled since his exit.

The 42-year-old aspires to manage in the Premier League and Goodison has been speculatively mooted as a potential destination. He's previously coached in England, working as Slaven Bilic's assistant at West Ham until November 2017. His spell at Signal Iduna Park boasts a DFB-Pokal, German Super Cup triumph, and an admirable Champions League adventure last season.

Terzic was also among the names touted as an Erik ten Hag replacement before Manchester United decided on Ruben Amorim. He has a proven track record of developing talent, such as Dortmund's in-form Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. He can be considered one of Europe's most exciting coaches, and his availability should put him on Friedkin's wishlist.