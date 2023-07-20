Everton head into their final season at their home of 130 years with a plethora of internal issues that require a drastic resolution.

The Toffees enter the 2023-24 campaign, in what will be their last season appearing at Goodison Park, before moving to the new state-of-the-art Bramley Moore Dock, marred by off-the-field problems with owners Farhad Moshiri, Bill Kenwright, and the Everton board at the heart of the controversy.

The historic Merseyside club will be seeking to right some wrongs of the two preceding campaigns when relegation from the top flight was a distinct possibility.

Now, under manager Sean Dyche, the true master of guiding a team with one arm tied behind his back, the Blues will be looking to consolidate in a mid-table finish which will certainly be a sign of progress, especially given the threat of an FFP-induced transfer embargo.

With the new Premier League season just weeks away, how are Everton shaping up on the pitch, and how could the Toffees XI look on the opening day at home to Fulham?

GK - Jordan Pickford

The former-Sunderland shot-stopper has had quite a mixed career thus far. While certain sections of the Everton fanbase will attest otherwise, the 'keeper has become increasingly synonymous with erroneous mishaps, being the Premier League leader for most errors leading to goals.

However, that is only half of the story, with England's number one just as capable of being impregnable between the sticks as his Three Lions form has frequently demonstrated, as well as several of his displays for Everton that earned him the club's Player of the Season Award.

Trimming the fat, and cutting the unenforced mistakes will be pivotal if the Toffees want to push on next term, and as a passionate leader, exceptional shot-stopper, and sublime distributor Pickford has the power to be instrumental in determining exactly how well Everton do.

RB - James Garner

James Garner returns to Merseyside with a gold medal around his neck and the under-21 European Championship trophy under his arm. The defensive midfielder starred in England's 1-0 final win over Spain to claim the title of Europe's best under-21 side. The 22-year-old is an exciting prospect, having starred in every one of Everton's final 10 games last season. With his versatility being one of his biggest strengths, the natural midfielder can slot in at right-back if needed.

CB - Scott Wharton

A name that will be unfamiliar to fans of most Premier League clubs is Blackburn's Scott Wharton. The centre-back has been on the books at Ewood Park since 2020 following a move from Northampton Town.

The 25-year-old featured on 29 occasions in Lancashire during 2022-23, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process. The defender has been linked with a move to join up with Dyche's Toffees this summer in a reported swap deal for Neal Maupay.

CB - James Tarkowski

James Tarkowski was superb at the back last season with the veteran mainstay appearing in every minute of every game for the Blues in the Premier League. A regular for Sean Dyche during his time at Burnley, the centre-half looks set to retain his spot at the back next season, having made the sixth most clearances in the division.

LB - Fode Ballo-Toure

Having joined Italian giants AC Milan from AS Monaco in 2021's summer transfer window, Senegalese international Fode Ballo-Toure's time in Northern Italy has been underwhelming, having played just 26 times over the two seasons for the club.

Traditionally a left-back, the former PSG Academy product is accustomed to slotting in on the left-side of a back three. He's been linked with a move to Goodison Park.

CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates for Everton after his final day winner vs Bournemouth

It could be argued, that the central midfielder was the man responsible for single-handedly delivering salvation to Evertonians after his second-half strike on the final day of the Premier League season against Bournemouth guaranteed the club another year in the Premier League.

Doucoure's contributions were vital last term, registering the third-most goals for the club while occupying that box-to-box role.

CM - Amadou Onana

Everton's Amadou Onana battles with Casemiro

There has been much rhetoric around Amadou Onana's future at Everton this summer, with a number of clubs interested, including a West Ham side looking to replace Declan Rice.

Despite the rumour mill being in full operation, the 21-year-old Belgian international would command a substantial fee if Dyche, Moshiri, and co. would be prepared to let him leave. The rangy, combative, and physically dominant midfielder fuses unbending graft with technical gift and was a revelation at Goodison Park after signing during the 2022 summer window.

LM - Dwight McNeil

Acquired from Burnley for £20 million, Dwight McNeil enjoyed a strong 2022-23, topping the Everton charts for most goals scored, as well as being directly involved in a staggering 30% of the Scousers’ 34-goal total. The left-winger has a killer ball delivery contained within his armoury, and an invaluable eye for goal.

RM - Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi scooped the Players' Player of the Season gong at the club's annual award ceremony, an achievement that highlights his popularity, respect, and most importantly, how highly his on-the-pitch endeavors are valued by his teammates.

The Nigerian international who arrived from Arsenal in 2019 featured in every single league and cup game last season and recorded the 77th-highest average WhoScored rating in the Premier League out of 308 players, placing him in the top 25% of the Premier League's best performers.

ST - Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho endured quite the forgettable campaign last time around thanks to Leicester’s unprecedented relegation from England’s top tier, with his club having won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Community Shield, as well as having repeatedly qualified for Europe in a period of just seven years to now competing in the Championship.

The ex-Manchester City striker has been linked with a move away from the King Power, with Dyche’s Everton reportedly interested in taking him off Leicester’s hands.

Due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s constant injury woes, Iheanacho may well be tasked with leading the line next term if Everton can land the 126 G/A Nigerian talisman.

ST - Victor Boniface

A quick Google search of the name “Boniface” returns the result of an ancient British Anglo-Saxon name that derived from the Latin name Bonifatius, which directly translates to “good fate”. So, if the Everton-linked Victor Boniface can bring good fate to his prospective new side, the Union SG forward would certainly be well-received in Liverpool.

The 22-year-old Nigerian has brought good omens wherever he has been so far in his career, having recorded 60 G/A contributions in 117 senior appearances, equating to a direct goal involvement every 1.95 games.

The forward may relish the idea of teaming up with fellow countryman Iheanacho next season, with the pair chipping in with important goals that were lacking last term.

Everton XI