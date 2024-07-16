Highlights Everton are in a 'better place' financially, says Sean Dyche.

There could be a focus on outgoings before new signings arrive.

The Everton squad are in Ireland for pre-season.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has given his first interview of pre-season, discussing transfer plans, the vision for the 2024/2025 season, and much more.

The Toffees endured a difficult 2023/2024 campaign, partly down to multiple points deductions, but Dyche's side managed to comfortably steer themselves away from the relegation zone. With new owners on the horizon and hopefully a season with an improved financial situation, Everton can begin to head in the right direction.

Everton have jetted off to Ireland for a pre-season training camp, and Dyche has spoken to their official channels about the season ahead.

Everton are Trying to Adapt in the Market

The Toffees are in a better position

Speaking to Everton's official YouTube channel, Dyche has discussed the current summer transfer window, hinting that the Toffees could be in a better position to tackle the market...

"Players going out currently, possibly, rather than coming in. But, we're looking to adjust that accordingly, and the right deals and the right players. There's still challenges to go on the financial side, but we're in a much better place than we were."

It certainly feels like a positive step for the club in terms of finances in a transfer window where Kevin Thelwell and the recruitment team will be desperate to get it right. It's been a tricky few years for the Toffees, but the performances last season showed that progress has been made on the pitch.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 15th

Dyche goes on to add that the club will still face challenges in the transfer market, but the key is to bring in players to make the team competitive...

“We are trying to adapt to the [transfer] market as best as we can, while still working within the guidelines of the situation at the Club. It’s been a challenge ever since I’ve been here and it goes on being a challenge but we’ve shown we can be very competitive with our signings and mould a team that is competitive. That still remains the key – having that competitive edge to everything we do.”

Everton have already secured three additions since the transfer window opened, with Jack Harrison signing on loan for another season, Tim Iroegbunam arriving from Aston Villa, and Iliman Ndiaye heading to Goodison Park from Marseille.

Sean Dyche Discusses Pre-Season Plans

The Everton squad will be put through their paces

Dyche is well-known for getting the most out of his squad from a fitness perspective, and that's no doubt partly down to the rigorous pre-season training plans. Speaking on the next few weeks, Dyche has confirmed that the intensity is going to step up in the coming days...

“We had a few days at Finch last week and then, travelling out here, the intensity will definitely grow this week. They’re in good shape, that’s a good start point. There’s work to be done but they have come back fit."

The Everton squad are going to be put through their paces in Ireland this week before a pre-season friendly against Sligo Rovers on Friday.

Stats according to Transfermarkt