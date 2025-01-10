Everton are keen to sign Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah and could make an offer for the 21-year-old forward soon, journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported.

The Toffees are reportedly targeting Nuamah as one of their first signings since The Friedkin Group’s takeover and may soon test Lyon’s resolve with an initial bid.

According to Hawkins, if the two clubs can reach an agreement, there is a good chance the 'exceptional' Ivorian international will move to the Premier League in January, having missed out on a transfer to Fulham last summer.

Everton were linked with a move for Nuamah before the season and are understood to have kept tracking the 21-year-old since.

The promising winger, who joined Lyon permanently from Belgian side Molenbeek in July, has struggled in France this term, netting just one goal in his first 16 appearances under boss Pierre Sage.

The 21-year-old has failed to live up to his £23.5m price tag and could depart Les Gones just six months after penning a four-year deal, with Everton now keen on his services in January.

Lyon may benefit from Nuamah’s departure this month given their financial woes. The French giants were handed a provisional relegation from Ligue 1 and need to offload players in early 2025 to avoid further trouble at the end of the season.

Everton are expected to be busy in January despite parting ways with Sean Dyche on Thursday and could target multiple reinforcements to boost their survival chances in the Premier League.

The Toffees are reportedly nearing the appointment of their former manager David Moyes on a six-month deal, with the Scottish tactician set to re-join 11 years after departing for Manchester United.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League and just one point above the relegation zone, having gone winless in their last five top-flight games.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-01-25.