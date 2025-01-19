Everton are reportedly set to reject any offers for Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the current transfer window, despite the striker's poor form this season, according to Football Insider.

The Toffees’ determination to hold onto the forward stems from their precarious position in the Premier League. They have flirted with the prospect of relegation at times this season, and such a situation led to Sean Dyche's dismissal as manager. David Moyes has since taken over, and he is seemingly insistent that Calvert-Lewin is the key to avoiding the drop this term, despite transfer interest both within England and from abroad.

Everton Eager to Keep Calvert-Lewin This Season

He has a part to play in Moyes' plans

Via Football Insider, journalist Peter O'Rourke revealed that Everton will prioritise keeping Calvert-Lewin, notwithstanding the outside interest from Newcastle and West Ham. Both clubs have reportedly been monitoring the 26-year-old’s availability, with Atalanta also credited with interest from abroad as well.

This decision would entail Calvert-Lewin's eventual departure this summer, following his contract's expiry, as it stands. The Toffees have proposed multiple contract offers, but the England international has ultimately turned them down. O'Rourke insists that Everton are well aware of this, and are willing to "bite the bullet", viewing the forward as an essential asset to support their relegation battle.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Games 20 Minutes Played 1,479 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots on Target per 90 1.1 Aerial Duels won per 90 4.87

Moyes' ideas may well be worth merit, because the 27-year-old was a standout performer as Everton won 3-1 against Spurs. Calvert-Lewin netted his team's first after some tricky footwork in the box, and he also won the most duels of all players in the match with 15. He has admittedly struggled at times in recent campaigns, but this impressive performance could be the foundation for more.

Meanwhile, if Calvert-Lewin is to stay put at Goodison Park, it pushes Beto further towards the club's egress. Everton coughed up almost £30 million for the 26-year-old in 2023, but he has managed to return just eight goals in over 50 senior appearances for the club. As per the report from Football Insider, the Merseyside outfit would prefer to part ways with him instead this month.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob.com - Correct as of 19/01/2025

