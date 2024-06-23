Highlights Newcastle are set to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin with the striker set to leave Everton for Tyneside under Eddie Howe.

Everton are considering a move for Armando Broja to fill the striker void, given that Calvert-Lewin is pivotal for them.

Calvert-Lewin's deal to Newcastle is advanced, and Everton would be left lightweight up front.

Newcastle United are set to advance quickly with the signing of Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the Toffees star thought to be keen on a move to Tyneside under Eddie Howe. And that could see the Toffees make a move for Armando Broja, with their need to bring in a new striker pivotal to their chances of staying in the Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin is integral to how Everton play, and was their saviour at points this season having scored four goals in their final seven games in the league to completely dispel any fears of relegation. However, the striker could be tempted by Newcastle's interest - and that could see them enter the market for Chelsea starlet Broja.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Heavily Linked With Newcastle

The striker could see a change of scenery after eight years at Everton

News of Calvert-Lewin's move to the Magpies continues to flood through, with the latest on his future being that with just 12 months left on his contract, a move is in the offing from Goodison Park and St. James' Park could be his next destination.

The Guardian reported on Saturday that Newcastle have been interested in Calvert-Lewin for a while, and are keen to push ahead with a move for the former England international - with Everton unwilling to lose him on a free transfer next season.

Sources: Everton Seek Broja as Calvert-Lewin Replacement

The Chelsea striker has had an unfortunate time at Stamford Bridge

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Calvert-Lewin's deal to Newcastle is advanced, and a move to Tyneside is expected to move quite quickly from this point in - leaving the Toffees lightweight up front.

The former England international could flourish in a new setup having been at Everton for the majority of his playing career and with Callum Wilson being touted with a move away from St. James' Park to West Ham United, it is likely that Calvert-Lewin will play second string to Alexander Isak who is the recognised starting striker.

Everton are now starting to turn their attentions to their frontline for next season, with only Beto and Neal Maupay as their main options up front - though Maupay is expected to leave in the summer and that will leave them with one senior striker alongside youth star Youssef Chermiti, who arrived from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =6th Goals 7 =1st Aerial Duels won Per Game 4.4 1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Match rating 6.79 7th

Broja, who has been described as a 'complete forward', is one of the targets that they are looking at to replace Calvert-Lewin, with the Albania international one of the names that has emerged as an option - though the Toffees would only want a loan deal ideally, which could pose problems. Chelsea want the frontman to leave on a permanent deal in the summer months as he is way down the pecking order in terms of playing time, and that may hinder Dyche's men - with Stuttgart interested in taking Broja on a permanent transfer.

Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and AC Milan have all been linked with a move for the Slough-born youngster and it's thought that he will leave in the summer, so Everton will likely need to conjure up a strong financial package if they are to agree a deal with the Blues.

Calvert-Lewin Loss Would be Huge for Sean Dyche

Everton play direct and he is very much suited to Dyche

The loss of Calvert-Lewin would be a sore one for Everton, who have nurtured the former Sheffield United talent through their ranks where he has scored 54 goals in the Premier League in just 214 games for a side that have largely struggled in the second half of his career on Merseyside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calvert-Lewin's best season at Everton was the 16-goal haul he nabbed in 2020/21.

Calvert-Lewin has been a man reborn under Sean Dyche, failing to get going under Rafa Benitez and Frank Lampard - and given how direct Dyche likes his teams to play, he will find it tough to replace him in terms of his aerial prowess and work-rate up front.

Related Everton Agreement With Defender ‘Imminent’ Everton are close to finalising a new one-year deal to keep 38-year-old veteran Ashley Young at the club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-06-24.