Everton should consider keeping Conor Coady at Goodison Park, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The central defender joined the Toffees on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer and it's believed the Merseyside club have the option to sign him permanently.

Everton transfer news — Conor Coady

Last month, the MailOnline reported that Everton won't make any long-term decisions on Coady and other members of their squad until they know what division they're playing in next season.

However, according to the same outlet, the Toffees can buy the 30-year-old for £5m if they wish to.

Coady hasn't played too often since Sean Dyche's arrival at Goodison Park, failing to appear in any of his side's last 11 games before his cameo against Manchester City last weekend, as per Transfermarkt.

A return to Wolves at the end of the season now looks like a real possibility, though it's not clear if there's space for him at Molineux.

What has Dean Jones said about Conor Coady and Everton?

Jones thinks Coady has looked quite assured at times and feels Everton should at least consider signing the Englishman permanently.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "It will be interesting to see what decision is made here because there have been times when he has looked assured at the back and it looked like a good signing.

"It's difficult to judge when a team goes through such bad moments in the course of a season and, as a defender, you will be singled out at some stage because of it. I think there should be some consideration to keeping him. He hasn't been their biggest problem."

Should Everton keep hold of Conor Coady?

It's definitely worth considering. Coady is an England international with a lot of Premier League experience, having made over 150 appearances in the competition (also via Transfermarkt).

If Dyche's side do go on to get relegated this season, Coady, who's currently earning £55,000 a week, according to Capology, could be a great player to have in the Championship.

With all of that being said, Everton aren't exactly short in the centre-half department. At present, they have James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane all on their books.

You have to ask the question, then, is there really room for Coady? A lot will depend on outgoings and what division the Toffees find themselves in next season, so only time will tell.