Everton signing Leeds United forward Rodrigo would make sense, says journalist Paul Brown.

The 32-year-old is thought to be a target for the Toffees as Sean Dyche looks to improve his attacking options this summer.

Everton transfer news — Rodrigo

Last month, Italian outlet TUTTOmercartoWEB claimed that Everton were working on bringing Rodrigo to Goodison Park.

The Spain international is likely to be available this transfer window after Leeds' relegation to the Championship. In fact, according to one report from Spain, Rodrigo has a £3m relegation release clause in his contract.

Whether the above is actually true remains to be seen, but the Whites look set to make a hefty loss on the striker regardless.

Leeds signed Rodrigo from Valencia for £26m back in 2020, as reported by BBC Sport. Now 32 and with the West Yorkshire club playing in English football's second tier, it is going to be hard for them to recoup anything close to that fee.

What has Paul Brown said about Rodrigo and Everton?

Brown thinks that Everton could do with an attacker like Rodrigo.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Because he can play in a few different positions, it might make sense to try and go for this one. I think Everton are quite weak in a number of forward areas and the more players they sign who can fill or cover more positions, the better."

Which other forwards are Everton looking at?

Everton have other strikers on their radar and that includes one of Rodrigo's Leeds team-mates.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are also interested in Wilfried Gnonto but face competition from Aston Villa for his signature.

There has been talk about Everton being keen on Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye as well, with the reliable Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Merseyside club are one Premier League team who are in the race to sign him.

Ndiaye impressed for the Blades last season, coming up with more than 20 goal contributions in the Championship, as per Transfermarkt.

The Senegal international, Gnonto and Rodrigo, then, are three forward options Everton and Dyche seem to be considering at the moment.

Who should Everton sign?

Out of Rodrigo, Gnonto and Ndiaye, the former Valencia man may be Everton's best bet. He is, of course, the most seasoned player among the trio.

Gnonto is still just 19 years of age, while Ndiaye has very little experience in the Premier League. After another season where they almost got relegated, the Toffees need someone who can come in and score goals at this level, and Rodrigo proved during the 2022/23 campaign that he is capable of doing that.

In total, the Leeds star found the back of the net 13 times in 31 top-flight outings (via Transfermarkt), which is a pretty good return for someone playing in a team that went on to finish in 19th. He also netted a couple of times in the FA Cup, taking his overall tally to 15.

Be it Rodrigo, Gnonto, Ndiaye or someone else, Everton definitely need to sign a new forward this summer amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury problems.