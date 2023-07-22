Everton are keen on signing Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto this summer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about the Toffees' interest in the 19-year-old.

They face competition, though, including from one of their Premier League rivals who are able to offer the player European football.

Everton transfer news — Wilfried Gnonto

According to the MailOnline, Everton have already had a £15m bid for Gnonto turned down by Leeds.

A deal does not look impossible, though, with Football Insider claiming that a £20m offer may be enough to get the Italian out of Elland Road before the transfer window closes.

Gnonto only joined Leeds last year, but the Whites have been relegated to the Championship, hence why they may struggle to convince the former FC Zurich man to stay.

Another report from Football Insider states that Aston Villa are also interested in Gnonto, with the West Midlands club in a position to hand him European football after their seventh-placed finish last season.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Wilfried Gnonto, Leeds and Everton?

Jacobs is expecting more departures at Leeds this summer and has suggested that Gnonto moving to Everton is a possibility.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I expect Leeds to be really busy and I think that there'll still be some other outgoings. I think that Gnonto to Everton is one to watch."

Which other forwards could Everton sign?

Everton are set to land Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal on loan, with Fabrizio Romano having reported that the Netherlands international's medical was penciled in for Saturday. But the Toffees are unlikely to stop there, which is hardly a surprise.

They had the second-worst offensive record in the Premier League last season, having managed to score just 34 goals in their 38 fixtures (via WhoScored).

According to Sky Sports, Everton are interested in Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, so he is another forward who the Merseyside club could end up signing and may be able to help them with the above.

The Netherlands U21 international scored 13 goals in 32 Eredivisie appearances in the previous campaign, as per Transfermarkt.

All in all, you would expect Everton to bring in another attacker on top of Danjuma, with Brobbey and Gnonto two players they seem to be keen on right now.

If they can add more goals to their side, then Sean Dyche's men should be in for a much better season, something Alex Iwobi is hoping for.

"Obviously, as a team, we don't want to be where we were last year," the winger told Everton's official website earlier this month. "We want to improve and with the players we have, with the quality we have, we should be able to do that.

"The main things are to remain consistent and have that mental toughness to go again every game. It's a clean slate and a fresh start and we're working hard for it. Not just on the pitch, but off the pitch we've been bonding well together."