Everton are unlikely to sign Leeds United striker Wilfried Gnonto this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Italy international has been linked with a move to Goodison Park, but Brown thinks he is an "unrealistic" target for the Toffees.

Everton transfer news — Wilfried Gnonto

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton have enquired about signing Gnonto this transfer window.

In terms of how much he could cost, the Italian outlet claims Leeds want up to €20m (£17m) for him.

Following the Yorkshire club's relegation to the Championship, it would now be a surprise if Gnonto remained at Elland Road.

He was one of Leeds' better players last season in their disappointing campaign, clearly catching the attention of other sides.

What has Paul Brown said about Wilfried Gnonto and Everton?

Brown thinks Everton will struggle to get Gnonto out of Elland Road.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He's still a teenager, on a long contract. Normally that means you pay a premium for both of those things to get that sort of player out of the club. I see that one as being slightly unrealistic, unless there is some reason for Everton to have hope that hasn't become public yet."

Why are Everton looking at Wilfried Gnonto?

Up front is a problem area for Sean Dyche right now. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is struggling to stay fit, while Neal Maupay found it difficult to find the back of the net last term.

As per Transfermarkt, the Frenchman scored just one goal in 29 appearances for the Toffees.

Gnonto was not too prolific either, scoring four times for Leeds (also via Transfermarkt), but bringing him in would obviously give Everton an extra body, while he also has a lot of potential.

Speaking about the 19-year-old back in April, former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford told BT Sport (via LeedsLive): "There’s no doubt he’s a fan favourite. He’s a fantastic football player.

"He’s one of those players that as soon as he picks the ball up, he’s so direct. But his close control, such focus, such passion and the drive — the fans buzz off that sort of stuff. That’s what you need, especially when you’re at home."

Gnonto is not going to solve all of Everton's problems and he may not be ready to be their leading man just yet. But he could be a very good option to have at Goodison Park if the Toffees can get something done this summer.