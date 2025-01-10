The story of Antonee Robinson is an interesting one. Quietly, he has become one of the most exciting fullbacks in the Premier League right now.

However, the Fulham left-back hasn't necessarily always looked destined to prove himself at such a high level. He came through the Everton academy but was let go as a youngster after loans to Bolton and Wigan.

Now 27, Robinson is a USMNT international, has proven himself to be statistically the best left-back in Europe's top five leagues this season, and has been linked with a move to Liverpool and other big clubs.

Life at Everton For Robinson

Let go with Leighton Baines and Lucas Digne ahead in pecking order

Born in Milton Keynes, Robinson came through Everton's academy, having joined at 11 years old. He never made a senior appearance for the club though, spending time on loan at Bolton (34 appearances in 2017/2018) and then at Wigan. After one season with the Latics, he then joined them on a permanent deal believed to be worth just £2m.

Speaking about his Goodison Park exit, the left-back said he had 'no regrets' and explained how Blues bosses persuaded him it was the right thing to do with Leighton Baines and Lucas Digne blocking his path to first team football. He said:

“Not one regret, no. Everton were always really honest with me. They just said, ‘We’ve got rid of a few players but we definitely need to keep Bainesy. We can’t get rid of Jags [Phil Jagielka], the captain, and lose Baines as well. It’s getting rid of so much of Everton in the changing room and he’s such a good player as well still.

“‘We’ve got him and Digne starts for us so you have to wait for two injuries to start so you’re not even making the bench at the minute so we think it’s best for you if you just leave. It’s nothing to do with you, it’s just you need to play.’

“I am really thankful they were that upfront and honest with me because it gave me the chance to go away and progress elsewhere.”

Move to Fulham

Now one of the best full-backs in Europe

Robinson impressed at Wigan and was actually on the verge of a move to AC Milan, only for a heart irregularity to scupper the deal. He later sealed a £2m switch to Fulham in 2020 and has since gone from strength to strength.

Indeed, he has consistently proven himself to be arguably the best left-back in the country. As of January 2025, per WhoScored, he has the highest average match rating (7.2) across Europe's top five league so far this season – making him staticascally the best left-back in Europe right now. He also has seven assists – only bettered by Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka – in the Premier League.

Statistical Best XI for 2024/25 - whoscored.com

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robinson made 80 interceptions in the Premier League last season – the most across Europe’s top five leagues and 15 more than any other Premier League player.

Mo Salah Praise

With Andy Robertson now in his 30s and slowing down a bit, there has been plenty of chatter about how could replace the ageing fullback with multiple names regularly linked. Fulham's Robinson has become a front-runner on that front.

Indeed, the 27-year-old has long been linked with a move to Anfield and GIVEMESPORT sources understand a deal this winter could potentially be on the cards – although the Cottagers want £40m for their man and are not keen to sell in January.

As a testament to his quality, the Reds aren't the only team keen with Manchester City also understood to 'have genuine interest' in the Fulham star. Perhaps it's no surprise that big Premier League teams are keen. After all, Salah was once so struck by Robinson’s performance vs Liverpool that he stopped to ask him his age in the middle of the match. They then swapped shirts after the game and the star forward gave him some words of encouragement. Robinson told The Athletic:

“I remember him saying to me midway through the game, ‘How old are you?’. So he didn’t really know who I was. I must have been 24, 25. He just nodded and carried on with the game. Then, after the game, I asked for his shirt, so we swapped shirts and we were just chatting and he was like, ‘You were the best player this game, keep up what you’re doing’. That was very nice of him.”

Stats via SofaScore, WhoScored, and The Athletic - as of 09/01/25